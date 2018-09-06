Mr Gay 2014 Sushant Divgikar Says End Of Section 377 Needs To Be Followed By Social Acceptance

Today marks a historic day for India as the honorable Supreme Court abolishes the centuries-long law that criminalised homosexuality. Consensual sex between two consulting homsexual people is no longer a crime in India as the five Supreme Court judges today ended Section 377.

The end to the section saw India celebrate the victory on social media. From activists to actors to politicians to aam janta, everybody celebrated the historic judgement. Joining in the celebration and elaborating more on the topic is actor, model, and activist Sushant Divgikar, who was Mr Gay India, 2014.

“Section 377 has now been thrown in the bin — which is where it belongs. It violated the fundamental rights of millions of Indians — rights the Constitution promises all the citizens of this great country,” Sushant told Firstpost.

Sushant has been a constant part in the fight against the criminalisation of homosexuality and he says that the end of Section 377 is a revolution. He said, “What we appreciate is that there have been so many supporters of equal rights for the LGBTQ community, from even outside the community. Straight allies have been with us all through our fight for equality. We are going through a revolution and I think we deserve to be heard and respected.”

Recalling the time when he came out on national television, he shared, “My fight started when I was on television for the first time and the year India re-established Section 377 in 2013. This was when I was representing India at the Mr Gay World contest in Rome. Today, I’m the South Asia director for the same organisation, its youngest board member, and I can see only greater things happening in the future. I am thankful to those who came before me and I will stand by those who come after.”

He added, “I have been out and about for a long time now. I was among the youngest TV show hosts who was openly gay. Back then, I was scared and worried about the backlash because of my sexual orientation. But I had amazing allies who helped me through those trying years.

Over the years, the mindset has changed and it’s time indeed that Section 377 was scrapped. It’s not even an Indian construct! It is a Victorian relic and reflects a colonial mindset. Section 377 should have left when the British left our country, it should have ended with the end of their oppressive and inhumane rule.”

He also adds that the historic judgement is a result of the joint effort of many. “We cannot forget all the wonderful people who started this fight and have come before us. Right from Ashok Row Kavi to Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi to Harish Iyer and myself, to now millions of young Indians coming forward to fight the good fight, not to forget our allies. It has been a joint effort that has led to this day,” he said.

We have won the legal battle but Sushant says this needs to be followed by social acceptance and proper education. He explained, “The legality is one thing but sensitisation programmes and educating the masses is going to be extremely important moving forward. Social acceptance will take place only based on how we tackle the situation. We need to make sure we educate each and every Indian about the equal rights of every individual who belongs to this country.”

H/T: Firstpost