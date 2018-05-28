MP Woman Sandhya Travels 250km Every Day And Works As A Coolie To Raise Her Children

Lugging your suitcases and bags till the right platform and compartment are men working as coolies or porters in Indian railway stations. Bringing a slight change is MP woman Sandhya Marawi from Kundam village, who took over the profession after the demise of her husband.

Due to a prolonged disease, Sandhya’s 30-year-old husband, who was a coolie himself, died an untimely death in the year 2016. Besides leaving a big void in the life of his wife and three children, he also left a big responsibility on Sandhya’s shoulders to take care of kids.

Sandhya, the sole breadwinner in the family, began to face difficulties in running the house, so she then decided to start working as a coolie in the railway station to take care of the family. She got the job, however, at a station that is 250 kilometres away from her home. Katni Railway Station became her workspace, which doesn’t have a direct commute line from her home.

Sandhya’s long journey begins from her village to Jabalpur, and then she goes to Katni. Looking at the hectic and difficult schedule, Sandhya has requested the officers from the railway department to get her transferred to Jabalpur from Katni, for which she hasn’t received a response yet.

Sandhya has two sons, and one daughter- eight-year-old Sahil, six-year-old Harshit, and four-year-old Payal. She is single-handedly taking care of her three children, and her mother-in-law. She wants to educate her children so that they can make it big in life. She is currently the only woman luggage porter among the total of 40 porters at the station.