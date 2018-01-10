MP Becomes The First Indian State To Have Sanitary Pad Vending Machine At Railway Station

We’re definitely starting the year 2018 on a good note. Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in India to have a sanitary pad vending machine at a railway station.

Bhopal Railway Station now has a sanitary pad vending machine that dispenses two pads at the cost of Rs 5. The Railway Women Welfare Association of Bhopal installed the machine and named it ‘Happy Nari.’ Anjali Thanku, the senior-most class-four worker, launched the machine on January 1, 2018, with other railway officials in attendance.

The total cost of setting up the ‘Happy Nari’ vending machine, including employing monitoring staff and sanitary pads, was only Rs 20,000. It has the capacity of holding 75 pads. A trained staff will refill the machine and the railway station will maintain the vending machine.



Photo source: NDTV ‘Nari’ Sanitary Pads Vending Machine.Photo source: NDTV

The station received an exceptional response on the very first day itself. In a span of 8-9 hours, over 600 napkins were dispensed from the vending machine and about 500 napkins were provided by local NGO Arushi on the first day itself. Looking at its success, the Bhopal Railway authorities are planning to install more sanitary pad vending machines across the state.

According to The Better India, Bhopal’s Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shobhan Chaudhri lauded the move and told NDTV, “The vending machine is a very noble effort taken to ease the travelling experience for women. Considering the minimal price of the napkins even the lower sections of the society can use them.”

If reports are to be believed, to set up a sanitary pad incinerator in the women’s waiting room toilet to make disposal of waste easier is going to be the next plan. It is expected to be in place by the end of January.

Akshay Kumar, whose upcoming film Padman talks about the availability of sanitary napkins at affordable prices at length, lauded the initiative and re-tweeted the news on Twitter.

Akshay Kumar on Twitter Now that’s some good news in 2018 🙌🏻 Definitely need more of these across the country! https://t.co/V1Ub7WfnV5

This is a brilliant step by the Madhya Pradesh government, which we hope inspires more states to follow suit.

H/T: The Better India