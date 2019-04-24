Mousumi Baruah Is Fostering Assamese Weaving Craft Of Mekhela-Chador By Giving It An Urban Touch

As we are finally beginning to contemplate a sustainable lifestyle, the need now is to understand the basics first. Sustainability is a dynamic process and everything and everyone who comes into the chain need to be given proper attention as well as consideration.

Thus, it is not enough to just eat organic but the need also is to know who is producing the food and if they are being taken care of in the process. The very same applies to the garments we wear and as finally so many of us prepare to move on to textile fabrics and artisanal crafts, the first and foremost requirement is to know who makes your clothes and if it is sustaining and supporting their livelihood or not.

With the same thought in mind, textile and fashion designer Mousumi Barua who hails from Assam and is currently residing in a city has been working to support the Mishing or Miri tribe of Assam and their artisanal craft for almost a decade now.

Known for its unique culture, the community fosters a special style of weaving which is carried on by the women and create what is knows as mekhela-chador, a two-piece dress.

Talking about the craft, Mousumi shared in a recent interaction with The Hindu, “They use cotton and woolen yarn in winter and light cotton yarn in summer. You find geometrical motifs — hexagons and stripes, unlike the floral designs normally seen in a mekhela-chador.”

The Mishings, who don’t have any access to market whatsoever and make ends meet by bartering their handloom products, have been severely hit by the machine made fabrics and imitations. “Unfortunately, today the market is flooded with low-cost mekhela-chadors made on power looms, which is affecting their livelihood,” Mousumi shares.

As for Mishings, weaving is the only vocation that has been passed on through generations and since the garments are absolutely hand made it takes them around a month to finish a two-piece set (worn with a blouse).

Thus, to help out these indigenous weavers, Mousumi has been converting the traditional garment made by them into styles that the urban people prefer and thus converts them into salwar kameezes, kurtas, palazzos, skirts, A-line dresses, lehengas, etc. “The weavers can only create the mekhela-chador; if you ask for fabric for a salwar-kameez, they won’t understand,” she explains.

After procuring the handloom fabric from Asam, Mousumi converts the chador and mekhela into the upper and lower garments respectively. She shares that while the price of cotton weaves that she mostly uses for the salwar kurta starts from Rs. 2,000, the Pat or mulberry silk are rather expensive and the range starts from Rs. 20,000.

As a textile designer and patron, she is constantly encouraging the weavers to do better as well as experiment with the craft. She has, in fact, inspired them to do a mekhela-chador in red and white after taking inspiration from the Assamese Gamocha. She has also been experimenting with how she uses the weaves, which includes incorporating techniques like tie and dye and hand painting to the design aesthetics.

Talking about her decade-old business, Mousumi says, “When I worked for export houses I realised that our workers were paid Rs. 200, the same product in stores fetched Rs.5,000. It was then I thought of sourcing handlooms and benefiting the weaver directly.”

H/T: The Hindu