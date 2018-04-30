Mounica Tata Of Doodleodrama Is Subverting Patriarchy One Illustration At Time

“I want my work to make people feel [something]. Whether it provokes them to think, or riles them up, or makes them happy or sad, I am content as long as it makes people feel something,” says artist Mounica Tata.

If you happen to come across Mounica’s Instagram account which goes by the name doodleodrama, chances are that you’d get lost in its colourfully enchanting world. The 29-year-old artist creates humorous illustrations, creatively mixing them with social issues.

Talking about her work, she shares with Scroll, “I have realised that we have all become so numb because of the kind of content we consume – we just scroll past everything. You might read about an infant getting raped and then read about a Diwali sale happening close by with the same expression and lack of feeling. So I want my work to make people feel [something]. Whether it provokes them to think, or riles them up, or makes them happy or sad, I am content as long as it makes people feel something.”

She has been effectively employing her art to do good. Her art is directed towards a bigger goal instead of being just for the sake of it. Mounica is very smoothly putting forward a rebellious face by tinting it with the right kind of humour.

“I am very invested in my work, especially illustrations that talk about these issues. A piece of me chips away with every comic I make. If something has affected me deeply, I want to see what people think about it and see if there’s any other perspective they can offer,” says Mounica.

A lot of doodleodrama focuses on the experience of being a woman in India. Be it the impact of menstruation, economic burdens faced by Indian women or the cathartic value of female friendships, nothing goes untouched.

“When I went to look for a job, people would say things like, ‘Oh, you don’t look married’, and that bothered me. How am I supposed to look different if I am married? They say that once you wear the feminist glasses, you just cannot take them off. I think I put mine on around the time I got married, and I have not taken them off since then,” says Mounica as she talks about how she made the discovery of her personal feminist politics post marriage.

Doodleodrama also works on body positivity and its female characters come in various sizes, colours, and unabashedly display their body hair.

Recollecting how it all started, she says, “We weren’t allowed to talk about professors or the college. So I started doodling in class during my post-graduate years and telling stories through my drawings. Although I did get caught a lot of times, to my surprise and amusement, no action was taken against me. In fact, the teachers also laughed it off because it was a comic. So that kind of gave me confidence that I can get away with anything with comics.”

I’m a super impatient person. (I know, not a great trait to have). Here are just some of my pet peeves. Happy Sunday ^-^ #comics #instacomics #impatient #now #truestory #sml 1,480 Likes, 37 Comments – Mounica Tata (@doodleodrama) on Instagram: “I’m a super impatient person. (I know, not a great trait to have). Here are just some of my pet…”

Mounica kept working on her doodles even after she started working in a multinational company and started a Facebook page in 2013. “I was never thinking of making a career out of it. I wasn’t looking at getting anything out of it really: audience money or recognition. So I didn’t put any pressure on myself,” she shares.

But a day indeed came when she decided to quit the job and focus on her gift. She says, “I’ve never really had to work too hard on my content as such, because that’s just been a reflection of my thinking, of what I am going through. But what I had to really work hard on was the visual aspect – on getting the designing right.”

Swipe 👈🏽 the great Indian “modern” bahu. When does she rest? Or does she have some super powers that allows her to keep everyone happy? Just because she is “allowed” to work post marriage so she has to be eternally grateful. #indian #women #daughterinlaws #bahus #illustration 2,620 Likes, 62 Comments – Mounica Tata (@doodleodrama) on Instagram: “Swipe 👈🏽 the great Indian “modern” bahu. When does she rest? Or does she have some super powers…”

Mounica shares that Alicia Souza, Sandhya Prabha and Sia Kurien are the artists that she looks up to. In the beginning, she was apprehensive of how to approach the issues of harassment, sexual exploitation etc. But that changed eventually.

She shares, “But a lot of women opened up and shared their stories in the comments – things that they had never told their parents or spouses or friends, things that they had not even admitted to themselves. Comments are just the tip of the iceberg. I receive a lot of direct messages on Facebook where women just pour their heart out and tell me their stories.”

H/T: Scroll