Mouni Roy On The Length Of Her Role In Gold, Her Friendships, And How She Doesn’t Suffer Fools

Mouni Roy has been doing television for almost a decade now, and yet this year she’s had to become a newcomer as her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar released to immense commercial success.

Having done everything from daily soaps to reality TV, Mouni is a legitimate TV superstar, so we recently spoke to her about working in Bollywood and dealing with backlash over being part of divisive but incredibly popular shows like Naagin. Excerpts:

Gold is making a lot of money at the box office, congratulations! But what is it like to go from superstardom in television to being a newcomer in a different industry?

I’m extremely happy with everyone liking Gold. I find myself a little lost but at the same time, I feel thankful that I have all these projects that I’m working on right now. So I don’t want to think of it as a completely new zone but rather a new medium that I have set my foot in. I have always tried to put in my best and give my 200% in everything that I do. And I’m going to continue to do the same even here.

Your role in Gold was relatively smaller. You have a couple of other big Bollywood films coming up. Will the length of those roles satisfy your fans?

I think so. I think that the roles I have in other films are extremely relevant. I do think that my part in Gold was adequate of whatever was required of me in the film. So, yes, I’m happy with the screen-time that I got in Gold and I’m happy with all the other roles too. I hope everybody likes me in those films.

How different are the pressures of working in film and television?

I think the pressure is the same, which is about playing the character convincingly and doing the role properly. Having said that, in television, you have to submit the episode in a certain time frame and there is a telecast time so that pressure is not there in films. That’s probably the only difference. Other than that, if you love what you do and you love your job then you have to put your best foot forward in both the mediums, otherwise the audience can understand the difference between an honest performance and a dishonest one.

You’ve been on television for almost a decade now. What is the one thing you’d like to change about Indian TV?

I wouldn’t want to change anything about Indian television but if I could, I would make all the serials into seasons, instead of them being an ongoing one.

A lot of people, especially now with social media, have raised concerns about the content of Hindi shows, including something as successful as your show Naagin. Some of these concerns are also justified because of how art affects our life. How do you deal with this kind of feedback?

I deal with feedback as positively as I can, especially if it is constructive criticism. But if you talk about a show like Naagin, we have never said that it’s about anything else. There are different genres of shows that have been made since time immemorial. This is a fantasy-fiction genre. We call it fantasy-fiction and don’t call it anything else. For instance, in the West, they have werewolves, vampires, and witches. In India, one of the most ancient folklore is that of a snake woman which is what the story of this show is. And we don’t propagate anything or claim for it to be real. So, I don’t know what to comment on that. But all kinds of feedback is welcome. I listen to it and take whatever I can positively.

Your friendship with fellow actors like Sriti Jha and Sanjeeda Shaikh is proof that ‘women can’t get along’ is just a baseless stereotype. But you’re also part of an industry that likes to pit women against women. How do you and your friends navigate that? Have you ever had to have difficult conversations about this?

Never ever. My friends and I love each other. It could be individuals of any kind, they could be your friends, acquaintances, brothers and sisters or relatives or just a person that you work with. I truly believe that where there is true love and respect for the relationship, none of these things even matter or come into account.

You are sometimes body shamed on Instagram but you seem to be a very positive person. How do you combat those comments and make sure they don’t affect your body image?

I don’t combat negativity or trolls at all. They are negative for a reason because they don’t add or subtract anything positive in or from your life so you just need to ignore them. You can’t fight fools, can you?