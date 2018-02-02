Mothers Have Taught Their Daughters Not To Talk About Periods Openly: Radhika Apte

I remember how as a child, at my aunt’s home, I always witnessed menstruating women being treated as untouchables and that too by the women themselves. We weren’t allowed to touch the ones who were menstruating and if we accidentally did so, we were sent to bathe again, as if the touch made us impure. We, as kids, were just left wondering, what is wrong with her?

Radhika Apte recently shared how the stigma around menstruation is very much present in the minds of women just like it is in the minds of men. Years of conditioning and the shame attached to it has resulted in the same. “Mothers taught their daughters how not to talk about it openly, not to go to the kitchen or not to enter the temple. So it does not just exist among men but women as well”, said Radhika in an interview with The Hindu.

When asked if her upcoming film PadMan can remove the stigma associated with periods, Radhika said, “Though I think one film cannot bring all the changes to a practice that is happening for ages, if people start talking about menstruation comfortably, be aware of the importance of menstruation hygiene, it would be more than enough for us. And it is also about the journey of an individual who struggled through his life for a cause. It is an incredible story.”