Mother To A Brave Soldier, Dr. Shobha Varthaman Is The Perfect Example Of Determination And Pride

When wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s parents, Air Marshal S Varthaman and Dr. Shobha, were flying from Chennai to Delhi on their way to the Wagah border where they will receive their brave son, passengers gave them a standing ovation. The Pakistan army had captured Abhinandan when his fighter jet crashed in an air duel with a Pakistani F-16. But it is not just Abhinandan in whom the nation can take pride in.

His mother, Shobha, has worked in conflict zones across Liberia, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Papua New Guinea, Haiti and Laos and has helped the victims of violence. She is also a part of ‘Doctors Without Borders’ (Médecins Sans Frontières), via which she makes sure that new mothers are helped during post-delivery complications in high-intensity conflict zones.

“She epitomises the quintessential woman of substance. She has served humanity amidst cataclysmic violence, healed the wounded in some of the worst conflict zones around the world, ensured mothers and their newborn survive post-delivery complications in Haiti,” said retired Group Captain Tarun K Singha.

As an MSF Medical Director, she also worked in Port Harcourt in Nigeria, where she set up a portable emergency section for casualties, a blood bank, and an intensive care unit. She has tended to conflict-zones during the Second Gulf War in Sulemaniyah, Iraq, and has worked as the Chief Medical Coordinator involving projects on surgical, sexual violence and HIV in Papua New Guinea In Haiti.

H/T: SheThePeople