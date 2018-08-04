Mother Of Two At 23, Haryana Boxer Chetna Saini Won Gold In District-Level Boxing Championship

Looking at the number of medals Haryana clinches, I think we can officially name the state as the ‘sports state.’ Adding to the state’s and country’s glory is another champion, Chetna Saini, who won gold in the district-level boxing championship.

She is 23 and a mother of two aged 4 and 2. The life after marriage might have built a wall around an Indian women’s career, conditioned or unconditioned, but that, in her case, could not deter her passion.

Chetna, who got married at 18, belongs to a family of four siblings. They grew up in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram. Her relationship with the ring began when she was in class IX. “There was a boxing camp that was organised by my coach, Dharamvir Singh, where my father took me when I was in class 9,” she recalled with The Better India. “I remember that the facilities there were very basic, hardly any good infrastructure,” she added.

Boxing became a part of Chetna’s life and she continued it until she completed class 12. But soon in a year of enrolling herself in a college, she got married. When she was getting married, her in-laws’ family assured her to support her education, as well as, the boxing ambitions if she wished to pursue them.

“My husband and his family have been extremely supportive. I continued to study even after I got married and soon had two children as well. Just after two months of delivering my son, I was back in college, and that was possible only because of the support that my mother-in-law extended to me,” she shared.

Boxing stopped for some years until she started to teach the sport to girls in a nearby school, which brought back the determination to take it up again. “I was apprehensive about going back to competitive boxing because I had had two children and things were different for me. My coach encouraged me and worked with me to get my stamina and confidence back,” she said.

In only two months of training, Chetna participated in the district-level championship, and with the intense training and the support of her coach, she managed to win a gold.

She also shared the concerns her in-laws’ family had with her joining the game back. Sharing worry of her husband’s grandfather, she said, “His only concern was the bruises I would return home with after my training. He never once said ‘don’t do this’, and that, for me, has been the biggest support and blessing.”

Chetna spends close to five hours each day training and is currently preparing for the national-level selections, which are likely to take place in the next two months.

Congratulations and all the best, Chetna!

