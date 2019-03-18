‘Mother Of Trees’ Saalumarada Thimmakka Honoured With Padma Shri Award

Saalumarada Thimmakka, a 107–year-old known as the mother of trees, is an environmentalist from the state of Karnataka. She is credited for her work for planting more than 8000 trees in the state, a feat which is unparallelled. On Saturday, Thimmakka received the Padma Shri award and made news as she blessed President Ram Nath Kovind when she was asked to face the camera.

Recalling the gesture, the President took to Twitter, where he shared, “At the Padma awards ceremony, it is the President’s privilege to honour India’s best and most deserving. But today I was deeply touched when Saalumarada Thimmakka, an environmentalist from Karnataka, and at 107 the oldest Padma awardee this year, thought it fit to bless me. “

“Saalumarada Thimmakka represents the resilience and determination and perseverance of the ordinary Indian citizen, especially of women in our country. May her example, and that of every Padma awardee, inspire our India to greater heights.”

Thimmakka’s story is of grit and determination as she had to face many challenges in her life. Born to a poor family of Hulikal village, she never had the opportunity to go to school or have any kind of formal education. In 1928, she was married to Bikkala Chikkayya who was a labourer. After several years of marriage when she was unable to bear a child, she was ostracized by her relatives and society.

However, with the support of her husband, she found solace in planting trees to fill the emptiness in their life. It was in 1948 when Thimmakka shot to fame for planting and tending to 385 banyan trees along a four-kilometer stretch of highway between Hulikal and Kudoor village near her husband’s hometown in Tumakuru district. Her husband passed away in 1991 but that did not discourage Thimmakka from continuing her passion.

Thimmakka has been actively involved in the state and national environmental protection campaigns circulating the message of afforestation. And she is a recipient of many national and international accolades, which include the Karanatak Rajyotsava award, Nadoja award by Hampi University, and National citizen award by the government of India, to name a few.

