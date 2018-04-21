Mother Of 3 Girls Set On Fire In Jaisalmer By In-Laws For Failing To Give Birth To Boy

In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, a woman, Devyani, married to Gopal Krishan of Bhikholai village, was set on fire by her in-laws as after bearing three girl children, she had failed to give birth to a boy.

After she was brought to a local hospital on Wednesday night with 95% burns, she succumbed to her critical injuries in Jodhpur, where the doctors referred her. Her father, Kanihyalaa Gill, lodged a case on Thursday against her in-laws, alleging that as his daughter had three girl children, she was killed by her in-laws as they wanted a boy.

“They have killed my daughter in a planned conspiracy,” said Gill, explaining how the victims’ in-laws planned on getting their son remarried so as to get a boy.

The police have lodged the case against Gopal Krishan and his parents Rukma Devi and Lachhi Ram. “On the basis on an initial report, we lodged a case under sections 307 and 498A of IPC, but after she died at MDM hospital in Jodhpur, it has been converted to a murder case; we have added section 302,” said Bhakhara Ram, station house officer at the Falsund police station.

