Mother of 3, Actor Sunny Leone Is Worried What If Her Kids Face The Hatred She Had To Brave

Sunny Leone is one actor who handles trolls with the utmost kindness and every time she slays them, she ends up winning thousands of hearts.

There have been times when people from the industry, too, had tried to bring her down by demeaning her career choice (as an adult film star) before she entered Bollywood. Remember this?

I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

During a recent interview, Sunny spoke about the kind of hatred she’d faced even before entering Bollywood, “I started getting hate mails and criticism when I was around 21. So it has nothing to do with the country, but society in general. That was the first time I faced real hatred. But at the age of 21, when you see people are saying really nasty things about you, it affects you so badly. I was vulnerable and broken from within emotionally.”

But Sunny has got no regrets. She openly spoke about going against her parents’ will and facing the abhorrence. “Reverse psychology always happens, and that was definitely the case with my parents and me. They thought that if they forcefully stop me, I might just gain more curiosity and then I might not return from that world. Of course, I went to a different direction that my parents did not want me to. But I want to say that I love my life the way it is and everything happens for a reason. I have no complaints.”

Today, Sunny is a mother of three beautiful kids, and even in her worst nightmare, she wouldn’t want them to face the same disrespect. She said, “I may or may not agree with their choices in life, as individuals that is their choice. I think all I want as a mother is my children should not go through such hatred from the society that I faced.”

Sunny and husband Daniel Weber are parents to three children – Asher & Noah (twin sons through surrogacy), and Nisha (an adopted girl).

Via IANS