Mother Narrates How, Using This App, Her Autistic Son Began Communicating Like Never Before

Smrithy Rajesh, a young mother of two from Bangalore, recently shared the story of how technology brought a revolutionary change in her younger son’s life.

Her second son Advaith as diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and ADHD when he was 2.4 years old. The doctors at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, suggested Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) for him so he could learn to communicate efficiently. ABA is the application of the principles of learning and motivation from Behavior Analysis, and the procedures and technology derived from those principles, to the solution of problems of social significance. However, after eight months of learning the sign language, he lost interest in those medical sessions.

This happened after the doctor recommended focusing on sounds and fading the signs. Smrithy noticed that her son couldn’t take the pressure of learning new things at the same time that, sadly, resulted in regression of speech and incessant crying during sessions. She said, “Hence, we discontinued ABA from that center and I continued at home with the help of a certified ABA therapist. By that time, Advaith was already communicating using sign language (12 to 15 signs at that stage).”

Later, she enrolled him in the city’s school for autistic kids, Bubbles Center for Autism. Here, they followed the Structured Teaching Method and Picture exchange communication system (PECS) for communication. This impressed her and so, she soon introduced PECS at home.

Smrithy described, “I created two picture cards of his favorite food and stuck them on my kitchen wall. In the beginning, I was giving him hand-to-hand prompts to pick up cards and hand them over to me (or another communication partner). I would hide his favorite food items to use the cards effectively. Within a week, he started using those two cards independently. Then I introduced other pictures like milk, juice, music, one after another. When he started communicating with all the pictures from the strip, I fixed them in a big file in different pages. On the left side of the file, I attached an ‘I want’ strip. Again, I taught him to pick the picture and use it with the ‘I want’ strip. At that time, I was using only ten pictures. After a month, he started communicating using the strips. He was trying to label words while communicating.”

Now that her son was a pro at sign-talking, she got her hands on the Avaz app.

Avaz is a picture and text-based application for children with Autism, Cerebral Palsy and Down Syndrome. It aims to help them learn, articulate and communicate with the help of simple and practical guidance tools for parents and educators.

Smrithy remembered, “I started with Avaz Lite that was a free version for seven days. I added his PECS pictures for better understanding and was showing him how to communicate using them. Advaith was very happy to hear real voices on the iPad while using Avaz. The fact that someone was talking for him served as motivation. After observing his interest, we decided to buy ‘Avaz India.’ After buying it, I clicked pictures from his PECS file and uploaded them to the app. I began encouraging Advaith to use Avaz to fulfill his communication needs.”

She continued, “In the beginning, I was always with him to ensure that he used it effectively. In his mind, the communication concept was clear from sign language. So the only challenge was a transition from PECS file to iPad. He was getting immediate responses from me when he communicated with Avaz.”

Currently, Advaith is using Avaz to communicate his food requests (including ordering food from restaurants), actions like swimming, horse riding, skating, scooter ride, and cycling, for his favorite rhymes, favorite places to go to, his toys, etc. This app has led the family to strengthen their bond with him and helped him tap his potential from the within. He won two gold medals in the Roller Skating Competitions conducted by Karnataka Disability Department in 2017 and 2018. He also participated in Special Olympics Bharat Karnataka in November 2017 and won the silver medal.

If someone you know has an autistic child, share with them the following benefits of Avaz app:

It works in various languages like English, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada.

Helps reduce the child’s anxiety by making him/her communicate openly.

This communication also helps stimulate speech in these kids.

Creating folders and uploading your own pictures in the app is simple. It has provided symbols for all nouns, verbs, adjectives, and preposition.

h/t: The Better India