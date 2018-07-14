Mother & Daughter Travelled Together To Dance To Bollywood Songs At Exotic Foreign Locations

If you’re one of those kids who likes to surprise their parents by booking them a relaxing trip, you’re going to enjoy the story of Harleen Chhabra who recently spoiled her mom with a multi-country tour.

“I’m always game for family vacations. Even when they are extremely well-planned, it’s funny how the different opinions of the members, who also have different traveling styles, add adventure to the whole experience,” shares Harleen who got promoted at work and transferred to Sweden a couple of years ago.

This opportunity not only opened various avenues for the young girl to begin solo-traveling but also inspired her to travel with her mother, something that she had never done before! “A few months ago, she came to visit me when I told her about my plan to take her ‘around.’ She thought I was talking about catching a movie in the evening followed by dinner. But when I showed her the tickets to Warsaw, Krakow (Poland), Prague, Czech Republic, Vienna, Salzburg, and Hallstatt in Austria, she couldn’t contain her excitement. The next day, we went shopping because, duh, girls always need new clothes for new occasions,” she tells IWB.

If you’re thinking this mother-daughter spent time relaxing at the beaches, sipping on red wine during their Central Europian holiday, you’re mistaken. “I made my mom dance to Bollywood songs, especially those from Shahrukh Khan’s films,” says Harleen. “Sometimes I’d join her, too, to tap feet alongside. Our dance was always an impromptu one and hence, extremely entertaining, making the onlookers stop and watch us. Also, I can’t forget the happy faces of total strangers who would follow our league and perform those desi moves with us,” she adds.

Revealing the real reason behind her game-plan, she says it was to capture the other side of her mother, a side that was probably ‘hidden from her husband’ as well. “When I sent these videos to my father on WhatsApp, he was stunned. Until now, he was under the impression that she only enjoyed Punjabi dance. Trust me, he is a fan now,” she remarks.

Interestingly, Harleen’s mom’s addiction to Bollywood wasn’t the only Indian-ness that got highlighted during this trip. The daughter informs, “One fine morning, I remember waking up to the aroma of Paranthas at our Airbnb residence. My dream came true when I spotted my mom cooking in the kitchen. When asked, she showed the borrowed home-grown potatoes from our neighbours along with some cow milk to prepare Paranthas and tea, a typical North-Indian meal I had long been missing. Now I can say that Indian moms are the best moms!”

(pictures are Harleen’s own)