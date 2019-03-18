Mother-Daughter Duo In Delhi Create History As They Receive Their Ph.D. Degrees Together

For 56-year-old Mala Dutta in Delhi, it was a memorable occasion when she visited the University of Delhi to receive her PhD degree on 15th March. Not only was it almost 34 years since she stepped out of college, but also she was accompanied by her 28-year-old daughter, Shreya Mishra, who was also picking up her doctoral degree, as they had completed their Ph.D. programmes together.

The university is calling them the first mother-daughter duo that has achieved such a feat,

“I had to take a break from work in 2012 when my younger daughter had her class 12 board exams. That was the time when I registered for a Ph.D. (in finance). I then took study leave from the ministry and worked seriously on my completing the Ph.D.,” Datta said, who is an Indian Economic Service officer working with the defense ministry.

Two years later, her daughter registered for her own Ph.D., in psychology. “After I registered for the Ph.D. we realized that we can complete it together and make it the most remarkable moment for us. Though our subjects were totally different, I started seeking guidance from my mother and worked harder to complete it within three years,” said Shreya, who is a consultant at the World Bank.

“It’s an absolutely wonderful experience for me because I got to learn a lot studying with the co-students of my daughter’s age. There were instances when my professor would call me ma’am. But I enjoyed it,” Dutta said.

H/T: Hindustan Times