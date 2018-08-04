Mother Allegedly Kills Newborn In Hospital Because She Didn’t Want A 3rd Daughter

A 32-year-old mother allegedly smothered her newborn girl to death at a West Delhi hospital on Sunday because she did not want a third daughter. The mother is identified as Reeta Devi by the police, who reportedly told the interrogators that she was “out of her senses” when she committed the crime.

“Before the delivery, Reeta Devi had told a helper at the hospital that her husband would frequently fight with her over the birth of their other two daughters. Because of that, Devi said she did not want a girl child again,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), Vijay Kumar, as per Hindustan Times.

When the autopsy report confirmed that the baby had been smothered, the police registered a murder case at Moti Bagh police station on Tuesday and Devi was immediately arrested. The DCP said that the investigators found no evidence of direct involvement of Devi’s husband Asharfi Mahto in the murder of the baby. “Mahto does not appear to know about the murder plan,” said the officer.

Mahto, who works as a helper with a private firm in Connaught Place, denied the allegations telling his wife he wanted a male child. “For a poor man like me, a son or a daughter does not matter,” said Mahto.

Psychiatrist Nimesh Desai, director at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, cautioned the act by the mother could be due to “postpartum depression” but he also added that the likeliest possibility could be the police’s theory.

The police said Devi, in the ninth month of her pregnancy, was admitted to ESIC Hospital in Moti Nagar on Saturday afternoon after experiencing labour pain. Mahto said he waited at the hospital for sometime before returning home to attend to their children. “A woman we knew agreed to stay back as a helper,” he added.

She gave birth to a healthy girl at around 3.50 am on Sunday, the police said. Police officials said there was nothing visibly unusual in Devi’s behaviour initially. “Doctors checked the mother and daughter around 7 am and found the baby in good health,” DCP Kumar said.

However, two hours later, Devi alarmed the doctors that the baby was not moving. “Doctors found the baby dead. They found black marks around the child’s nose. The marks were soon visible around her lips, as well. Doctors suspected murder and alerted us,” said the DCP.

