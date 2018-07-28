‘Moth Lady’ V Shubhalaxmi Shares Some Interesting Facts About Moths

Did you know that the entire last week of July is celebrated as the National Moth Week worldwide? Started in 2011 by David Moskowitz and Liti Haramaty, the day is “a global platform which offers everyone, everywhere a unique opportunity to become a Citizen Scientist and contribute scientific data about moths,” shares V Shubhalaxmi. This is but one of the gazillion facts that the author of Field Guide to Indian Moths eagerly shares from her repository of moth facts. No wonder she is called the Moth Lady!

In words that totally give away her fascination with moths, Shubhalaxmi shares in an interaction with The Indian Express, “Moths are among the most diverse and successful organisms on earth. Scientists estimate there are around 1,42,000 moth species in the world. Their colors and patterns are either dazzling or so cryptic that they define camouflage. Shapes and sizes span the gamut from as small as a pinhead to as large as an adult’s hand. They offer a huge array of ecological benefits, from pollinating plants to feeding birds, bats and even people around the globe.”

This fascination, however, was not something that this “Moth-er” always harboured. In fact, there was a time when she used to be scared of moths. “As a child, I was afraid of insects, a fear I picked up from my mother,” Shubhalaxmi shares.

She got over her fear much later while pursuing her Ph.D. and gives the credit to her mentor, Isaac Kehimkar, to help her overcome the entomophobia.

Shubhalaxmi Shares the story of her becoming the moth lady, “At the BNHS, the late Naresh Chaturvedi, the then curator, signed me up as his first student for MSc (by research). I was keen on studying butterflies, but he insisted that I focus on moths since few were studying moth ecology. At the time, I considered moths only as butterflies of the night. For the next 10 years, I studied the ecology of Hawkmoths and Emperor Moths of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Mumbai, for my postgraduate as well as doctoral studies.”

She adds, “During this time, I gained popularity among BNHS members as ‘the moth lady’. Along with pursuing my research work, I worked on popularising moths among the general public through nature education. These efforts led to a recognition of the importance of moths, and moths began to gain an equal footing with butterflies. These effects were amplified by several citizen-driven initiatives across the country.”

You’d be flabbergasted to know that there exist around 1,42,000 moth species in the world. India alone is the home to over 12,000 of these species. According to Shubhalaxmi, the best mothing sites in India are in the Western Ghats and Northeast and she feels that it is of paramount importance that children should be educated about these so as to sensitize them towards wildlife and ecology.

She says, “In today’s concrete world parents play an important role to keep children attached to nature. They should take out kids to visit national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and forested patches. Frequent nature walks are the best. Children should be encouraged to take up hobbies like bird watching, wildlife photography, gardening etc and to take up small projects.”

She also has a convenient guide for kids who want to start observing moths. “Kids can start by observing the lights in the society gardens at night as usually moths get attracted towards light and can be seen resting around them. They can also start by rearing moth caterpillars usually found in vegetables such as green pea. A few organisations like iNaturewatch Foundation conduct moth watching programmes for kids,” says Shubhalaxmi.

Here are some interesting moth facts shared by Shubhalaxmi:

* Atlas moth has the largest wingspan (30cm) in the moth world and is found in India.

* Some moths don’t feed as they don’t have mouth parts in the adult stage.

* Moths have eyelashes.

* Some moths can produce cyanide in their body to keep the predators away.

* The vampire moth feeds on animal blood whereas some moths feed on animal tears.

* Moths have two ears situated below the hind wings at the end of thorax called tympanic organs.

* Moths can produce sound with the help of tymbals which are the sound producing organs. These are used during mating to attract the mate or to warn predators of their distastefulness.

* Some moths and caterpillars are great mimics. To avoid being eaten, some moths have evolved to look like less palatable insects, such as wasps, tarantulas, and the praying mantis. Some moths even mimic bird droppings. Whereas some caterpillars bluff to be snakes and some are nettled.

* Though they lack noses, moths are expert sniffers. A male moth can smell a female more than 10 km away.

* More than 90 percent of people in some African countries eat moth and butterfly caterpillars, according to a 2004 survey by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

H/T: The Indian Express