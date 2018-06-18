Morphed Images Of Sonia Gandhi Being Shared Online Prove Misogyny Runs High In India

Yesterday I received a WhatsApp message from my engineer cousin that asked me to click on a certain link in the message which would change my Whatsaap into a “golden account” thus making it a privileged one. To mention that it was quite a facepalm moment would be stating the obvious. Social media today is only a step away from becoming the ultimate gospel. We are ready to believe everything that is shared sans even an iota of doubt.

Many anti-social elements have lately started exploiting the same blind trust to propagate wrong information for their gain or to harm somebody. The latest addition to such bogus social media posts is a morphed image of Sonia Gandhi where it appears like she is sunbathing on a beach in some beachwear.

The caption of the image goes like, “यह लो कांग्रेसी चमचों इसको पहचानों तुम्हारी राजमाता एंटोनिया सोनिया गांधी है…….😂😂😂😂😂😂…..अब क्या कहोगे चमचों अब भी झूठ लाओगे इसको क्या (Look at this Congressi supporters and recognise your leader Antonia Sonia Gandhi. Now what do you have to say? Will you all still claim that this a lie?)”

First shared by the right-wing Facebook page फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार (Phir ek bar Modi Sarkar) the image has already been shared 10,000 times within the 24 hours of the first share. It has been shared both by many other right-wing Facebook groups and pages as well as individual users.

Here is the post:

I wasn’t at all surprised to find out that the pictures are clearly fake and are actually from the sets and posters of the first ever James Bond movie Dr No. Sonia Gandhi’s face has been morphed on the face of Swiss actress Ursula Andress. The man in the picture is none other than Sean Connery, the very first actor to portray Bond on the big screen.

Here is one of the original images:

The fact that the perpetrators thought us to be gullible enough to believe the picture to be true and the fact that some 10000 of us actually did that says a lot about us as a country. This incident makes me think that we are nothing but a country of brainless nincompoops who revere misogyny above everything else in the world.

Provided how the image has spread like wildfire, I find it absolutely pointless to even start the argument that what’s wrong in being at a beach doing what everyone else does or wearing Western clothes. Because honestly even if it was actually Sonia Gandhi I don’t find anything wrong in the pictures and it is none of my business to moral police anyone on how they lead their personal life in the past or in the present.

But quite apparently there are many who clearly think otherwise and feel that a woman’s past or her clothes can define her character. This, by the way, is not the first time that this has happened to Sonia Gandhi, this also is not the first time that has happened to a woman politician in our country. Character assassination is perhaps here the safest bet at slandering a woman, the most effective one too. Being a woman politician here demands you to be the “mother India” kind, but if you are a man occasionally even being a rapist would do.

While I will refrain from commenting on the quality of Congress administration here since it’s not the issue but heading the reigning political party for decades in a country where you were not even born entails nerves of steel. The thought perhaps doesn’t go down well with most men of the country (if they are even capable of thinking this way.)

All I hope is that instead of following trashy social media content which is making our IQs drop faster than the mercury on December nights if we start following good constructive content than a lot of the issues would be solved. Nobody would bother about sharing such derogatory (to our intellects and to womanhood) content if we seize taking interest in it. Time to wake up and drop our misogyny or do we love our brainless slumber too well?