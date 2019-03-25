More Than 500 Female Bouncers In Pune Are Ensuring That Their City Is Safe For All Women

There are 500 women bouncers of the Rangragini Bouncers Group of Pune, who are working as bodyguards, are managing events, fairs, functions, and political rallies as well. These are married, unmarried, divorced, widowed, housewives and working women coming from middle and lower-middle class families.

It was Deepa Parab, 40, an actor, activist, and philanthropist, who started the group. “More than five years ago, I saw how women bouncers were limited to only pubs in Mumbai to keep the crowd in check. They had no other role to play. This is when I decided to come to Pune and start an academy to train bouncers for free,” Parab said.

So far 540 women have been trained at the institute. “In just two years (since 2017), our number shot up to 540 and it is rising every day,” she said. “We train women for free and help them get jobs as bodyguards for celebrities and other bigwigs. Women associated with us also find employment as security personnel or as managers at private events, political rallies and public functions.”

“Before I became a bouncer, men would taunt me or make fun of me whenever I moved around my chawl. But since the time they realized that I was a trained bouncer, they don’t dare to do such things,” said 35-year-old Madhuri Patekar, one of the bouncers.

“Initially, my family had doubts, but soon they realized that such training brings respectability to a woman’s life and supported me,” said Poonam Shinde.

Collegian Vaishnavi Gadhve’s world had come crashing when she had lost her father. With a mother and younger brother to look after, Vaishavi had joined a bouncer’s group, which, she said, had put her life on a new path. “I help my college mates if any boys are harassing them. My mere presence, makes such boys flee… I fear none and can take the world head-on,” she said.

“We guide them on muscle and strength building… and to remove the word fear from their minds. Our bouncers can even lift bodies lying on roads, which the general people fear to do,” Deepa said. “I think women should empower themselves and establish their own identity in this world and be ready to fend for themselves.”

H/T: The Indian Express