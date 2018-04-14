Sunday, April 15 2018, 03:12:24
More Medals In India’s Wrestling Account: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold While Sakshi Clinches Bronze

  •  April 14, 2018

Medals have been flowing in for India at the XXI Commonwealth Games, and after having a successful day yesterday with a gold, two silver and a bronze, Indian wrestlers got back in action on the penultimate day and added to the count by contributing another two gold, and two bronze.

Vinesh Phogat beat Canada’s Jessica Macdonald 13-3 in her last bout to win gold in women’s freestyle 50 kg, in which the bouts were held in Nordic System i.e. round-robin format, and Sakshi Malik, the Rio Olympic bronze medallist, went down to Aminat Adeniyi of Nigeria 3-6 in a nervous bout to end her golden dreams, and brought home bronze in the women’s 62 kg freestyle class, beating Tayla Ford of New Zealand from 6-5.

Vinesh Phogat And Sakshi Malik

Amongst men, Sumit Malik won gold defeating his opponent Nigeria’s Sinivie Boltic in the 125 kg freestyle category, and Somveer bagged a bronze in the 86 kg category.

Another one day to go, fingers crossed!

H/T: Hindustan Times 

