Morality Or Religious Views Cannot Supersede The Constitution: Laxmi On SC Reviewing Sec 377

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi has been a transgender rights activist for almost two decades now and has actively participated in movements demanding equal rights for the third gender.

While the third gender slowly and steadily is gaining its rightful position in the society, there are still many hurdles to overcome. One of them being Section 377 of the IPC that criminalises homosexual intercourse. The law was upheld in the year 2013 but 2018 brought hope, with the Supreme Court deciding to review it.

In an interview with The Times of India, Laxmi said, “I welcome this move by the Supreme Court. After the right to privacy judgment, I believe Section 377 has become null and void. I believe that justice will be delivered.” She added, “Nothing can be decided on the basis of morality or religion or society. The ultimate guide is the Constitution of India where the right to equality, expression, life and dignity is there. Morality or religious views cannot supersede the Constitution.”

After the Supreme Court upheld Section 377 in 2013, Laxmi says the situation for the third gender worsened. She said, “After the Supreme Court’s verdict in 2013, blackmailing and extortion increased. Unreported cases are on a high.”

Talking about the law that criminalises homosexuality she said that it is absolutely ridiculous to pass a verdict based on the number of people demanding for it. She said, “Section 377 is a draconian law. This stands not only for one minority group but for every Indian. If as a person one wants the freedom to live and exercise emotions, then Section 377 has to go. No one should hold anyone in the country accountable on grounds of their sexual orientation or what they feel.”

Laxmi adds that India is a tolerant country where diverse people live together. She says that though discrimination exists, India is one of the few countries where all religions can live together. “Hijras have a rich past in the country which has a glorious history. Sexuality was never an issue on which people were discriminated against in India. After colonial rule, this morality was inducted into the Indian culture. We have always been there. Law is not meant only for us but it’s for everyone,” she said.

She feels that the government is indeed working towards providing the third gender equality in every aspect but she also feels that the pace has to be increased.

