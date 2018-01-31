‘Moderately Famous’ Soha Ali Khan Gets Candid About Her Royal Yet Regular Upbringing

Soha Ali Khan is currently enjoying being a new mother and a published writer. And, as Kareena Kapoor Khan says, she is also the smartest and toughest in the family.

Soha’s journey in Bollywood has been full of ups and downs, and she’s chronicled it in her book, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.

But being the daughter of the Nawab of Pataudi and a successful actor, her life can’t be that moderate. In a conversation with Indian Express, she recalled her childhood, binging on kiwis and being woken up with a foot massage! She also remembered how her parents made sure their kids knew the value of money. Sharing an incident of receiving an Idi of Rs 500 and her father asking her to take it as an investment, she recalled, “’Why don’t you give it to me and I will give you fifty rupees every August?’ I thought that was an interesting idea so, he was my first bank. He continued to give me fifty rupees every August until he passed away so it was our little tradition. And I thought that was a lovely way to understand the value of money.”

She shared that as a writer she would be interested in writing a biography of her mother. She said, “My mother has had a fantastic life not only in terms of her profession but also being born in the pre-independence era and then married into a Nawab’s family. And how that might have impacted her. So, I would certainly be interested in her biography or autobiography.”

