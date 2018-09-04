Models Radhika Nair and Saffron Vadher On Why Representation In Fashion Matters

In the last few years, the fashion industry is trying to be inclusive and do better in terms of representation. Picture-perfect models that we’re used to seeing are still very much the norm, but brands, big and small, are trying to change that.

Vogue recently spoke to two models who are at the forefront of this revolution, Radhika Nair and Saffron Vadher. Nair did a Balenciaga exclusive in 2016 and Vadher made her debut in Burberry’s spring/summer 2017 show.

On being part of the new crop of diverse models, Nair said, “Fashion’s come a long way in representation, but we still have a way to go. Sometimes for a show they forget to look at you as a person and focus on your colour instead. You hear things like “enough brown girls” or “enough white girls”. But I do know I have a responsibility to those girls who haven’t seen a South Indian with their skin tone being called beautiful in mainstream media. I want these girls to understand that I’m being myself and that’s what diversity is. It’s not just about race and colour but about individuality. Even the girls that surround me embody that. Like Adesuwa [Aighewi]—she’s fire. She just made a film on Muslim girls and how they are represented. Paloma [Elsesser] doesn’t subscribe to the classic idea of beauty; she’s herself, and she owns it. She compliments other women and is open about her securities and insecurities. There’s also diversity in the way we accept our flaws. I have scars on my face that I never want airbrushed in shoots. It’s a small disfiguration, but that’s all right.”

Vadher added, “I’m half Indian, half English, but I’ve never completely felt like one or the other. I don’t fall into a category. My parents, too, have embraced both cultures. Take my name, for example—while my mother wanted traditional English names, like Stephanie, my father wanted an Indian name. They met halfway and settled for Saffron! Growing up in London, I’ve always seen different colours and cultures and the way I see it is, we are all beautiful girls here from different backgrounds and different countries. It’s just how it is, and I don’t know any other way.”

H/T: Vogue

Cover image source: Instagram