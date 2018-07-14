Model Priyanka Kochhar Says That Modelling Industry Equals Insecurity

“To be honest, modelling industry equals insecurity. You cannot be a model without having insecurities and I too have been there,” says model Priyanka Kochhar.

Toxic stereotyping and impossible body standards, come in complementary with a career in modelling . Priyanka’s experience in modelling has been no different. She says, “I was asked to lose weight by the Thailand agency, weight that I did not have according to the Indian market. I have lost work and not been given opportunities to do catalogues because apparently, I am too ‘flat.’”

Priyanka then shares a traumatic experience, “I remember once I had sent my polaroids to an agency in Thailand and they said, ‘Hey, we noticed that you need to lose some weight. Please get in touch with us once you have.’ I think that phase was very difficult for me as I was constantly counting the carbs on my plate, something I had never done before.”

“It certainly did impact my mental health because lack of proper food makes you cranky and irritable. It impacts the way you think and communicate with people. It affects your creativity and your persona to perform. You’re always hungry and well, that sucks. The agency took my measurements once a week and even if I had put on a few centimeters, no pay for the week. So I’d have to survive on my own in a foreign land,” she adds.

She comments on the fashion industry’s never-ending chase for perfection, “When you model for a brand, they demand flawlessness, they demand perfection. Very few brands actually sign models for being imperfect.” With the incessant chase for perfection, automatically sweeps in Photoshop, the blessing and the curse.

Priyanka shares, “I have scars from various motorcycle accidents and I’m proud of them, I have stretch marks, there are days when I don’t get sleep and I go to set with bags under my eyes and zits on my money-maker, my face and they are very much visible but they aren’t there on any of my photographs when they go out. I hate that. I feel strongly about photoshop and airbrushing.”

“Thus, I have now started associating myself with campaigns, clients, and brands that are doing things differently and breaking the status quo,” she adds.

Talking about the changes that she’d like to see in the industry, Priyanka says, “I do feel that agencies need to start supporting and backing models in front of the clients. When we enter the industry and sign up with an agency, we feel that they are going to be there for us. But that is hardly the case. If clients make us shoot overtime, the agency should call them up and ask them to pay us extra. But that never happens. They need to stand up for their models. I believe that is the first thing I would like to change in the industry.”

She expresses that the industry has indeed changed a little when it comes to body positivity. She says, “When it comes to the conversation about body positivity, I do see a little change where the industry is getting a little more inclusive.”

She is however quick to add, “But I also feel that the larger responsibility lies with the designers, as it is them who need to design clothes for all body shapes and sizes. If you are only going to make clothes for tall, lanky women then you are completely missing the point of being a designer.”

H/T: HomeGrown