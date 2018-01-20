Model Nidhi Sunil Gives Fitting Reply After Being Trolled For The Colour Of Her Skin On Instagram
- IWB Post
- January 20, 2018
At times social media can be a very hateful and unforgiving world. The convenience of spewing the venom of unsolicited judgement concealed behind a fake social media identity has been exploited by many, and model Nidhi Sunil recently decided to raise a voice against it.
Trolled over Instagram for her dusky complexion, the model decided to fight the blatant injustice. She recently uploaded a picture from one of her photo-shoots from Instagram, which got thronged by unnecessarily mean comments over her skin complexion by a user named GoanForever.
Exasperated by this sheer display of skin-shaming, Nidhi decided to bring the troll to everybody’s attention and gave a fitting reply to it.
Here is what she posted:
Thank you @goanforever for bringing to to light what it essentially feels like every 3rd day to live and work in this country 🙏🏼Thank you @nerm @findingneel @freishia for the support 🙏🏼🌿sorry ummm @shotbynuno and @condenasttraveller ( ps: I think its a beautiful image regardless 🤷🏽♀️💗)
1,308 Likes, 366 Comments – Nidhi Sunil (@nidhisunil) on Instagram: “Thank you @goanforever for bringing to to light what it essentially feels like every 3rd day to…”
In a recent interview with Vogue, Nidhi said, “The troll was going on and on about how I wasn’t good enough to be a model—it’s definitely an Instagram account made for trolling because it has no posts of its own but follows over a thousand people.”
Nidhi’s Instagram account is full of messages about body-positivity and she holds absolutely no grudge against anybody and just wants to educate the world about the pain of this injustice. Take for instance the following post from her account:
The compassion, love, wisdom, open heartedness and sheer support of the online community on this page, over the trolling on my account, has broken my heart open in all kinds of magical ways. My intention in deciding to share that singular piece of hateful diatribe was not so much to vilify the troll, as much as to shine a light on the deep-rooted mindsets that continue to persist in the seemingly progressive cultural spaces of the 21st century. While it may publicly look like some of us have lives untouched by the ugliness out there, the unspoken truth is that we’re all constantly scaling mental Everest’s on the regular. I can’t pretend that the hatred towards my congenital person-hood didn’t come as a violent shock; but the true revelation was that there wasn’t a single other person amongst my followers that supported his/her narrative. I love you guys ❤️ You helped me feel connected 🌿 FOUND(N)ATION ALTERATION @currentmoodmag 📸 @arjun.mark #hmu @sonicsmakeup @makeupwali @thought_cloud #thevanityofskincolour
3,791 Likes, 113 Comments – Nidhi Sunil (@nidhisunil) on Instagram: “The compassion, love, wisdom, open heartedness and sheer support of the online community on this…”
While it is very easy to shoot vengeful messages with a disguised identity, it takes immense courage to stand up for yourself and others with both your skin and identity laid bare to the world. We at IWB think that Nidhi Sunil is a strong woman worth her salt.
H/T: Vogue
- 0
- 0