Model Nidhi Sunil Gives Fitting Reply After Being Trolled For The Colour Of Her Skin On Instagram

At times social media can be a very hateful and unforgiving world. The convenience of spewing the venom of unsolicited judgement concealed behind a fake social media identity has been exploited by many, and model Nidhi Sunil recently decided to raise a voice against it.

Trolled over Instagram for her dusky complexion, the model decided to fight the blatant injustice. She recently uploaded a picture from one of her photo-shoots from Instagram, which got thronged by unnecessarily mean comments over her skin complexion by a user named GoanForever.

Exasperated by this sheer display of skin-shaming, Nidhi decided to bring the troll to everybody’s attention and gave a fitting reply to it.

Here is what she posted:

Thank you @goanforever for bringing to to light what it essentially feels like every 3rd day to live and work in this country

In a recent interview with Vogue, Nidhi said, “The troll was going on and on about how I wasn’t good enough to be a model—it’s definitely an Instagram account made for trolling because it has no posts of its own but follows over a thousand people.”

Nidhi’s Instagram account is full of messages about body-positivity and she holds absolutely no grudge against anybody and just wants to educate the world about the pain of this injustice. Take for instance the following post from her account:

While it is very easy to shoot vengeful messages with a disguised identity, it takes immense courage to stand up for yourself and others with both your skin and identity laid bare to the world. We at IWB think that Nidhi Sunil is a strong woman worth her salt.

