Model Diya Prabhakar On Balancing Fame With The Right Attitude At 18

She’s six feet tall, brown-skinned, has the right attitude, and hence, is conquering the modelling world at just the age of 18. Meet Singapore-born Indian Diya Prabhakar, who has been everywhere from Lakme Fashion Week to New York Fashion Week.

“I was in India for my year-end school holidays and went to see a fashion show. Somebody spotted me there and asked if I was interested in walking for a show. I jumped at this offer, and from the first time I walked the ramp, I just knew this is what I’d always wanted to do,” recalled Diya on how she was scouted at the age of 14 with Femina.

Four years into the glamorous world and she has designers and publications from Singapore, India, and London, who are all keen to feature her. On the ramps of New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019, she walked for design houses such as Prabal Gurung, Christian Siriano, Supima, and Custo.

Three years ago, the gorgeous bridal campaign by Anita Dongre had put her on the map. At a time when conventional beauty notions had just begun to be buried, Dongre’s campaign featuring a dusky, curly-haired teenager was path-breaking.

With all the attention, Prabhakar still waited to finish her A-levels (equivalent to class XII), before considering to do modelling full time. She is grateful to her family for being patient with her and guiding her throughout.

She shared, “My parents were an essential part of my journey and helped me balance my school and modelling. It can be really difficult for young girls doing everything on their own.” She added that it is with the help of her parents that she stays unfazed by the glitz and glamour of the modelling world. “Yes, it’s true that there is constant pressure to look a certain way. But I have to thank my parents, who constantly remind me that at my age, it’s smarter to eat sensibly and exercise regularly rather than follow any crazy diets,” she shared.

The young model says she has the best from both worlds as she added, “Internationally, things are more organised and professional, but working in India is a blast. I love how people are so warm-hearted here. There is a sense of joy even in the chaos.”

