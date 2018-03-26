Model And Activist Rehana Fathima Poses Bare-Chested To Join Campaign Against Kerala Professor

When it comes to schooling girls on what should be worn, we see a lot of people with a lot of opinions.

Recently, a male teacher from Farooq College in Kerala said that his college girls didn’t wear hijab properly and are exposing parts of their chest “like how we slice a small part of a melon to see if it’s ripe.” Yes, these were the words from a teacher. The comment angered a lot of girls in the state.

It triggered a girl Arathy to start a campaign on Facebook titled ‘Maaru thurakkal samaram’, which basically means to ‘protest to bare the breasts’. The campaign began unintentionally when she shared a picture of herself. “Now that it has become a movement, let’s see where it takes us,” she said. Joining the campaign was activist and model Rehana Fathima. She along with her friend and activist Diya Sana shared two of Rehana’s photographs on Facebook. One of the photographs showed Rehana holding two watermelons in front of her breasts and the other showed her bare-chested, with her face hidden behind a melon. The pictures captioned, “Women, too, should ideally have the same freedom that a man enjoys with regard to his body.”

Speaking of being a participant in the campaign, Rehana told The News Minute, “The message is that there is nothing vulgar about a woman’s body. I shared the images to assert that my body is my right, and no one can dictate what is right and wrong. When Arathy began a conversation about this, I was happy to join her. Since I have already been quite vocal about these issues in the past, I asked my friend Diya to share the images. What we should discuss is not the photos per se, but why such a movement is needed.”

She added, “There is no vulgarity in a man’s body, but when it comes to women, the standards change. A woman’s body is seen as a sex tool and such a public mindset must change. Women’s breasts, their sexuality, all of this is only normal. I want this campaign to be a step towards having healthy discussions on the subject.”

The pictures, however, were taken down by Facebook within 24 hours. “In the first hour itself, the post received several comments. While most people supported the campaign, there were also people who abused us mercilessly. They painted us in a bad light,” said Diya.

H/T: The News Minute