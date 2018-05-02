Mob Beats Up Couple In Kolkata Metro For Hugging, Locals Stage Protest Against ‘Moral Policing’

A couple traveling by Kolkata Metro on 30th April was allegedly beaten up at the Dum Dum metro station for ‘hugging’ in the train after an argument broke out between the young couple and an aged man. The man was angry by their act of ‘being too close’ in the metro and started abusing and threatening the couple.

The argument turned even more heated after a group of the co-passengers sided with the aged man. “So far, only one person was yelling. But now, seeing the young guy throw sharp replies at the aged man stirred up the ‘conscience’ of others on the train,” said one of the eyewitnesses. “One by one, others started raising their voices. Nobody was berating the couple anymore; they had graduated to straight threats, ‘Get down at Dum Dum, we’ll see you!'”

taslima nasreen on Twitter A young couple embraced in Kolkata metro. It made a bunch of frustrated old losers angry. They beat them up. Scenes of hatred are allowed. Scenes of love are considered obscene.

When the train reached Dum Dum, the mob “dragged the young man off the metro” and began beating him and the girl, in her attempts to protect him, also became a target of the mob’s “punches, kicks, slaps, sticks.”

It was when a group of youth and women came to the couple’s rescue that they could finally escape the angry crowd dead set on not being reasonable.

Though no police report has been filed yet, the Chief Public relations officer at the Kolkata Metro has assured that they are looking into the matter.

On Tuesday, a protest was held outside the Kolkata Metro station in response to the senseless attack on the couple. People have taken to social media to express their displeasure over the incident, strongly condemning the unwarranted moral policing.

Aniruddha Chatterjee on Twitter Couple assaulted for hugging inside #KolkataMetro. In 2018. Slow clap. https://t.co/nOzUdATPpB

Bhasker Pegu on Twitter @DaMoViEmAnIaC Really a pathetic case. Salute to the women and young men who rescued the couple#KolkataMetro

Dhrubo Jyoti on Twitter A group of older men beat up a couple in Kolkata Metro for hugging and being too close. Just everyday bhadralok anger at a hint of pleasure punctures myth of Kolkata as some liberal utopia that not even it’s most deluded citizen believes

Suman Sen🇮🇳 on Twitter Shame on you #Kolkata .Shame on u #kolkatametro .Now some illiterate people will decide how to stand,sit,talk in metro. So https://t.co/DnVzF4uoRb protest against this nonsense.#protest #HumanRights #changemind

H/T: India Today and Hindustan Times