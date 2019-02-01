Mithali Raj Scripts History, Becomes First Woman Cricketer To Play 200 ODIs

With ongoing India vs New Zealand matches, Mithali Raj captain of Indian women’s cricket team became the first woman cricketer to play 200 matches as she stepped out in Hamilton for the third ODI against New Zealand on Friday.

Mithali made her ODI debut in June 1999 against Ireland. She was already the most-capped women’s cricketer in one-day internationals and achieved the milestone when she played her 192-nd ODI of the career beating Charlotte Edward’s record of 191 appearances.

Mithali has a list of achievements under her belt as she is the leading run-scorer in ODIs with a total number of 6622 runs to her name, she has the highest batting average among players with 100-plus appearances and the second highest among players with 50-plus appearances behind only Australia’s Meg Lanning. With 7 centuries and 52 half centuries, Mithali also holds the record for most 50-plus scores in ODIs.

Mithali is one of the most celebrated women cricketers of all time and it is to be noted that her international career is also the highest for female cricketers as she stands 4th behind Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Javed Miandad.

Mithali’s teammate Jhulan Goswami (174) and Jenny Gunn (143) are also on the list.

H/T: Scroll