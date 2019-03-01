Mita Santra, Widow Of Pulwama Martyr, Trolled For Not Wanting War

On February 14, 2019, India witnessed a Pakistan-backed terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. One among them was Babloo Santra, who hailed from Howrah, West Bengal. While the nation has been torn between some wanting to respond to Pakistan with war, others are seen promoting a message of peace.

Joining the force of the latter was Mita Santra, the grieving widow of Babloo, who expressed her view that war cannot solve every problem. Her opinion didn’t go well with people across various social media platforms, and she was criticised for it. However, unfazed by the trolls she stands by her view.

Speaking to The Times of India, Mita said, “Right now, I am not in a position to watch social media sites. But I still stand by what I said about war. People have their own opinion; it is the individual’s freedom of speech. I am no different.”

Explaining the reason she is against war, Mita said, “As a teacher and a student of history, I know war can’t bring any permanent solution. A wife loses her husband, a mother loses her son, a daughter loses her father. I have read and experienced harrowing tales of losses. But it is not the individual alone who ends up losing. The country, too, suffers. A war seriously damages the economy and social development comes to a standstill.”

Adding to it, she also said that she may have been misunderstood by some people. “I support the great bravery of our Air Force, Army, Navy, and the paramilitary forces. What they have done on Tuesday is highly appreciable. I totally agree with the methods adopted by the IAF to eliminate terrorists without killing civilians. What I only oppose is a full-scale war. Terrorists are the enemy of our country and the society. My husband is a victim of brute terrorism.”

H/T: The Times Of India