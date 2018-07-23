Miss India 1st Runner-Up Meenakshi Chaudhary On Representing India Internationally

Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana has been chosen to represent India at Miss Grand International 2018, which is scheduled to happen on October 25th, 2018, in Myanmar.

The 21-year-old is currently pursuing a Bachelors in dental surgery and is a state-level swimmer and badminton player. Apart from being announced as the 1st runner-up, she has also won the title of Miss Photogenic in Femina Miss India 2018.

On being able to participate and winning the contest, she says, “The normal girl I was has transformed into Miss India and I think the entire country knows it and the best part about that is that it has made me realize my own potential. So I think I realize what I was able to do and I am capable of much more so I am really excited to carry this journey forward and learn a lot more.”

Meenakshi belongs to Haryana, a state infamous for honour killing and female foeticide. Addressing the issues and calling her victory the state’s triumph, she tells IANS, “My state has really done an excellent job, especially with the help of government. So now we really can’t say that girls are less because they are actually working so hard to bring the equality in terms of boys and girls, in terms of gender. Time has proven itself that girls are not less than anybody, specifically in my state Haryana. You see in terms of sports, beauty pageants, I think Haryana has left a mark with Manushi Chillar, with Phogat sisters. We’ve proved our mark in each and every field.”

She’s now preparing to participate in the 6th edition of Miss Grand International whose motto is ‘Stop The War.’ She will compete against more than 80 participants from across the globe. Along with the main title, she will also vie for sub-titles like Best National Costume, Best Evening Gown, Best Swimsuit, Best Social Media and Miss Popular Vote Award.

We wish her all the best!