Miss Deaf Asia 2018 Deshna Jain On How Winning The Title Boosted Her Confidence

Hailing from a small town in Madhya Pradesh, 20-year-old Deshna Jain became Miss Deaf Asia 2018 and the third runner-up of Miss Deaf International held in Taiwan. She is excited about her upcoming opportunities and is planning to go to Italy and participate in global fashion shows as well.

“This platform has given me a great boost and new vision. I want to go to Italy and walk at the World Fashion Show. This is my new motivation in life,” said Jain.

Talking about her experience of becoming Miss Deaf 2018, she said, “From the beginning of the journey, I was feeling positive that I will win and finally I did. This is the best thing about my win at the international pageant: my zeal to work hard has led me to international recognition. Overall, it became a memorable experience as I was appreciated by people for being humble and hard-working.”

“I was in awe of women working hard in Taiwan. Other contestants were also experienced, more beautiful and taller than me which was a matter of worry. But I remained positive and performed. Meeting deaf people from different regions of the world was the greatest learning. But dressing up again and again with very few hours of sleep was tiring. Also, I had difficulty adapting to the cuisine in Taiwan. On the whole, it was a great learning experience and I want to share it with deaf people all over India,” she added.

She gives the credit for her success to her family who have supported her on this journey. “I have been living away from family since the age of 3, which was not easy. However, my parents wanted me to study and become independent for which I had to be away. It was their decision that I should go to Indore and study. When I started modeling, they encouraged me to go and reach greater heights,” she said.

