Miss America Discards Swimsuit Competition, Aims To Go Beyond Judging On Looks

For over a century, the Miss America pageant has been synonymous with the swimsuit competition. Since the pageant’s inception in the year 1921 in Atlantic City, women walking in bathing suits and high-heels are judged on their body type and appearance.

This round may have started as a part of the pageant but it soon became an attention-grabbing gimmick. A lot of participants have come forward and expressed that the round truly holds no value and doesn’t add to the pageant.

The Miss America organisation, now led mostly by women, announced on Tuesday that it is scrapping the swimsuit competition and will no longer judge contestants based on physical appearance.

Miss America 1989 and chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of the Miss America Organization, Gretchen Carlson, according to ABC News, said, “We’ve heard from a lot of young women who say, ‘We’d love to be a part of your program but we don’t want to be out there in high heels and a swimsuit,’ so guess what, you don’t have to do that anymore. Who doesn’t want to be empowered, learn leadership skills and pay for college and be able to show the world who you are as a person from the inside of your soul.” She continued, “That’s what we’re judging them on now.”

In place of the swimsuit portion of the competition, Miss America contestants will now take part in a live interactive session with the judges, according to the organization. The contestants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia will be asked to demonstrate their passion, intelligence, and an overall understanding of the job of Miss America.

She also said that Miss America is “no longer a pageant.” “We are a competition,” says Carlson. There is one more round that will be removed from the competition: the evening gown portion. The organisation will now instead ask contestants to wear an attire that makes them feel confident and expresses their personal style. The contestants will also discuss how they will advance their chosen causes, called “social impact initiatives” by the Miss America Organization.

“We are now open, inclusive and transparent and I want to inspire thousands of young people across this country to come and be a part of our program,” said Carlson. She added, “We want you and we want to celebrate your accomplishments and your talents and then we want to hand you scholarships.”

