Misdiagnosed For Years, This Model Suffers From Endometriosis & Wants To Spread Awareness

Enduring painful and prolonged six-week long periods for 10 years, Carla Cressy was suffering from endometriosis, which had been misdiagnosed as irritable bowel syndrome by doctors. Battling severe complications, she had to give up her modeling career but has vowed to never let anyone else suffer the pain she has to live with now.

“Endometriosis almost killed me this time last year and has put me through hell ever since. It’s so severe now that I’m no longer within the four stages that range from mild to severe” said Carla.

She suffers from frozen pelvis disease in which her uterus, bowel, fallopian tubes and ovaries get fused together by scar tissue- a severe but rare complication of endometriosis- and her stomach fills up with cysts excreting pus. She has undergone surgery to drain 2.5 liters of deadly poison from her body and now she bears a C-section type scar, a crude reminder of the fact that she may never be able to have children.

Once at the peak of her career and voted one of the 100 sexiest women in the country, the misdiagnosis of her condition has left her with a lifetime of medical challenges. But this brave soul chooses to be a survivor rather than being a victim.

“Despite the pain, I am doing all I can to help other women suffering with this crippling condition. I can’t bear the thought of anyone enduring what I have had to go through, if I can stop one person from experiencing the pain, it’s all worth it,” she said.

Teaming up with top doctors and an MP, she has started ‘Women With Endometriosis.’ Her aim is to educate people about endometriosis, a silent epidemic that is often misdiagnosed, and share advice on recognizing early symptoms, in order to get a diagnosis and treatment.

“Women With Endometriosis values the health and well being of those suffering. We believe time, understanding, guidance and education must be given to women in order to provide an opportunity for those affected to gain control of their potential and put an end to the Endo belly bloat by educating those affected on how a changed diet and lifestyle will allow to regain control and live a more comfortable life,” a spokesman for the charity said.

H/T: The Daily Mail