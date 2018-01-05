Mira Rajput Sends Out A Message To Paparazzi, Asks Them To Leave Her Child Alone

We all want the latest pregnancy and birth announcement along with the ‘who is dating who’ news from the lives of celebrities, don’t we? I am guilty af.

I may not be following the Bollywood actors themselves on Instagram but definitely, the famous B-town paparazzi who bring me the fresh news every day from the lanes these celebs live in to the gyms they work out at.

Recently, it was actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, who spoke on behalf of many celebrity parents by writing an open message to the paparazzi who are forever ready to flash camera lights in the faces of their little kids. In this case, her daughter, Misha.

It was in her Insta story that she wrote: “Guys, please be kind. Let the kids enjoy childhood and leave the photographing to the parents.”

I once read what Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani had to say about his job. He wrote on Instagram how sometimes he and his team have to spend sleepless nights to capture the airport looks of the actors or stand for hours outside in harsh sun/cold to get a glimpse of them coming out of a random building. I don’t know who is to blame for them as this is the nature of their job that earns them a livelihood.

But the least we can do is to respect a parent’s wish about how their child should be treated. Your thoughts?