Ministry of Women and Child Development To Turn Child Marriage From Voidable To Illegal

Child marriage is one of the major issues we face as a nation today. Children at the age of studying and playing are married off. While the legal age for a girl and boy to get married is 18 and 21 respectively, many places in India don’t seem to abide by the rule.

To bring a consistency in the law, the centre has proposed to amend the current law on child marriage. Currently, the child marriage law – Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 considers the marriage to be valid and can be annulled on request. And, rarely an under-age bride comes forward to file a complaint or seek an annulment. The new amendment proposed would be to make child marriage “void ab initio” or invalid from the outset.

According to Hindustan Times, a senior ministry official was quoted confirming the approval by WCD minister Maneka Gandhi. The official said, “The proposal has been approved by WCD minister Maneka Gandhi. We have sent it to the law ministry for vetting. Once the law ministry clears it, we will move the cabinet.”

Karnataka last year became the first state in the country to amend the central act to make child marriage “void ab initio.” Jayna Kothari, executive director of Centre for Law & Policy Research (Bengaluru based Child Rights Trust) said the amendment was long overdue. Jayna said, “Child marriage is rampant here because the law is completely toothless. It says that child marriage can be nullified by the minor contracting party but it’s impractical to expect a minor to come forward and complain. The minor’s family also hardly comes forward to get the marriage annulled. The marriage becomes a kind of fait accompli (done deal).”

