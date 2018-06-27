Ministry Of Health Gets Slammed For Advising People With Depression To ‘Think Positive’ And ‘Be Creative’

On 25th June, the Ministry of Health had posted a ‘how to cope with depression’ poster on its Twitter handle which included suggestions like traveling, taking multi-vitamins and thinking positive.

No doubt that the Ministry of Health had our best interests at heart but the poster was not very well thought and what makes it worse is the misleading definition of depression they posted with it.

Ministry of Health on Twitter Depression is a state of low mood that affects a person’s thought, behaviour, feeling & sense of well-being. One must take up activities that keep him or her boosted in order to cope with depression. #SwasthaBharat #MentalHealth #LetsTalk

Well, for starters depression ain’t merely a ‘low mood’, it is “different from usual mood fluctuations and short-lived emotional responses to challenges in everyday life,” as aptly explained on the website of the World Health Organization.

“Especially when long-lasting and with moderate or severe intensity, depression may become a serious health condition. It can cause the affected person to suffer greatly and function poorly at work, at school and in the family. At its worst, depression can lead to suicide,” the website says. It is a result of “a complex interaction of social, psychological and biological factors”.

And no matter how we look at the poster or the definition given by the Health ministry, we can’t ignore the fact that they missed by a huge margin when they tried to explain depression. And neither could mental health professionals and many others let go of a such a mistaken interpretation of depression.

Dhanvantari MindCare on Twitter @MoHFW_INDIA People with depression cant think positive. That’s the definition of depression. Telling them to do so, is like telling a person with cataract to open his eyes and see clearly. Seeking help in depression, which is life saving, is not a part of this, why?

Swaroop on Twitter @MoHFW_INDIA Depression is more than just a low mood, it’s a serious condition that affects one’s physical and mental health. It isn’t a weakness and one can’t simply “snap out” of it. Depression may require long-term treatment.

https://twitter.com/milantheshrink/status/1011466846216679424

https://twitter.com/captainamygdala/status/1011649035256717313

Mahua Chakravorty on Twitter @MoHFW_INDIA Dear all, Is this how you define depression ? Can you please let us know your psychologist and psychiatrist present in the panel to come up to this definition of depression? Did anyone of you refer DSM ? PLEASE DONT MAKE A JOKE OF MENTAL HEALTH BY GIVING INCORRECT INFO.