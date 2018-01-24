Miniature Food Artist Shilpa Tells Us Tales Of Her Delicious Mini Food Adventures

The situation today is such that you’ll find engineers working in every field except in engineering. Extracting humour from the fact that I am an example of it myself. But when was the last time you heard a Sound Engineer working as a fulltime Miniature Food Artist?

Well, let me introduce you to Chennai-based Shilpa Mitha’s story, and best in her own words – “Choose a job you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life! But no one said it’s easy okay? It’s just as frustrating as every other job. And could get monotonous, too. But every once in a while I get to click pictures of what I create and tell myself that they look cute. With deadlines and bills, every job is the same. Just find ways to love what you do. Doesn’t matter if it’s IT or banking or anything at all!”

It was in 2011, when while on a break from work, Shilpa’s connection with food and interest in 3D paper quilling led her to blend the two. And what came out of her experiments resulted in Sueno Souvenir, her label that displays unique and never-heard-before ‘miniature food art’. Happy and satisfied with her unconventional career choice, Shilpa shares that her only goal, for now, is to make her food-art look as close as possible to real food.

Scroll through and let your eyes savour Shilpa’s scrumptious-looking art:



Let’s begin talking about your bite-sized art with some quick bites –

The first miniature you made – Burger earrings!

Most complicated dish you made in clay – Rice. They are the most complicated to make, as I have to roll them one at a time. As also, diverse India has diverse biryani options, which differ in colour and look, making it even more complex.

Easiest food-texture to work on – So all of them come with challenges, but I guess idli and dosa plates are the easiest to prepare for me now.

Can you cook everything that you artify – Ha-ha no, my cooking skills are very bad.

The one cuisine or food item that you want to make – nothing specific. I am always looking forward to expanding my cuisine base, and you’ll soon find glimpses of that on my social media.

And before we head for the main course, you ought to see these superheroes, who courtesy one of her customers, are feasting on Shilpa’s scrumptious looking mini food art!

What’s with all the superheroes and my fake food 😂 !!! She doesn’t win the prize but she’s the actual person who ordered for that Pani Puri 🙈 and patiently waiting for God knows how many months. Damn, I really wish I had ten hands! Sorry to keep you waiting so long girl but you’re getting it on 2nd or 3rd for sure and hand delivered by me 😸 ! 471 Likes, 6 Comments – Sueño Souvenir (@suenosouvenir) on Instagram: “What’s with all the superheroes and my fake food 😂 !!! She doesn’t win the prize but she’s the…”

Okay, so let’s now dig a bit into your journey to becoming a ‘miniature food artist’. A quick recap of the timeline!

It was in 2011 when I was on a break from work that I chanced upon the idea of doing this, but not with a professional bent of mind. Basically, it was the connection that I had with food, and the sense of intrigue I held for the 3D dimensioning from the days I learnt paper quilling that led me to draw a connection and come up with ‘miniature food art’ per se. I searched online to check if anyone was doing something similar, because I wanted to go ahead only if it was tried before, and thankfully where people had ventured in other forms, no one had touched upon food yet.

Interesting. So how did you perfect the technique? And also, I’m curious to know the kind of tools it requires?

I thoroughly enjoy the process, and that I guess is the key to achieving perfection. The more you enjoy the work you do, the more you learn, and the better you get at it. Having said that, a lot of research goes into it, undoubtedly. I have to know the cooking procedure and the ingredients of the food that I am to clay-mould, because only then finesse can be achieved. It also calls for a good knowledge of colours, for which she thanks the art classes she took as a child.

As for the tools, synthetic clay, colour paints, and glue is what you typically need. Oh and also varnish for coating!

Okay. So what kind of ‘mini’ art pieces are you currently making?

As of now I’m making only fridge magnets, which seem to be the only art pieces we use in our homes nowadays. Who even keeps a showcase now! And though people often ask me to explore the jewelry niche, honestly, who would want to have dosa and idli hanging on their earlobes, she laughed.

Ha-ha. True that. But which is your favourite and the most treasured piece from the collection? And tell me about the ones your fridge panel adorns?

Well, I don’t believe in getting too attached to my creations. And I am not a fridge-magnet hoarder, so my fridge is kind of empty. But obviously, it doesn’t stop me from adoring every time a new piece comes out as per my expectation; it feels good. Though dosa is what I have seen to be an all-time favourite of the customers.

Cool. Speaking of customers, how does the earning structure work?

Not much in the beginning, but with time orders started coming in. And ever since it went viral in 2016, it has been crazy. It takes anywhere from a few hours to five days to create one piece, depending upon the complexity of the food article, so it may look as easy as a quick bite, but don’t let the size fool you.

Oh yes. So it must cause a lot of straining on eyes, too?

Oh yes, eyes and hands both get messed up. In fa, t the constant motion leads to swelling in my palms many times, because of which I have to keep taking breaks, and also visit the physiotherapist. So that’s another reason I can’t take orders back to back, andall the more since I am my only team, doing everything from creating to managing the sales and parceling, only seeking a little help from my mother in kneading and rolling of dough.

It’s an old pic but that’s my state now.. again! Carpel tunnel syndrome it is. I’m sure quite a few others suffer from it as well…. So do DM me n tell me how u deal with it 😅 ! So meh. And yup, not to worry.. I’m giving them some rest every now and then. 77 Likes, 10 Comments – Sueño Souvenir (@suenosouvenir) on Instagram: “It’s an old pic but that’s my state now.. again! Carpel tunnel syndrome it is. I’m sure quite a few…”

Are plans of expansion in pipeline?

Umm, in terms of experimenting with more cuisines and food articles, and creating a small studio for myself, yes, but in terms of team expansion, no. And that’s because no one can do the creation part for me, and so if that runs at my pace, no point of appointing people for other fronts that have to be managed only as and when.

Fair enough. And now, Shilpa, let’s get talking about all the fiasco attempts behind the finally showcased beautiful and intrinsic pieces? A quick glimpse of your clay kitchen if I could get?

Oh, don’t ask. I tend to drop things a lot, so every other day I am losing something or the other. I have butter fingers, yes. And so imagine the pain of searching given the size of things I work on, she laughed. Just yesterday, we were prepping for a shoot, and I dropped a small chutney katori, which I still haven’t found. (Hahaha)

Any interesting real-food adventure that you can recall?

I am not really an adventurous person when it comes to food. But trying Thai food was a big fiasco for me. I was with my friend and we thought of giving it a try, and I still remember that bowl of soup full of lemon grass, like one could have a spa in it, seriously!

And lastly, help us list out the essential ingredients that one must have for being able to give a hobby-hand to miniature food art?

So it isn’t the easiest thing one would want to try as even a hobby. But if someone really wishes to, then the list of things that you ought to have is – air-dry clay, a set of paints, glue, and lots of patience. And of course, interest enough to put in 18-19 hours of work!