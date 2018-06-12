Mindy Kaling Has The Perfect Advice For Young Men Dating In The #MeToo Era

Actor Mindy Kaling, riding high on the success of her latest film Ocean’s 8, returned to her alma mater, Dartmouth, to deliver the 2018 commencement speech.

Mindy was earnest and hilarious as she spoke about motherhood and growing up. But there was one part of her speech that was stood out, which was when she gave dating advice to young men. She said, “This one is just for guys: When you go on dates, act as if every woman you’re talking to is a reporter for an online publication that you are scared of. One shouldn’t need the threat of public exposure and scorn to treat women well; but if that’s what it’s gonna take, fine. Date like everyone’s watching, because we are.”

This is especially pertinent advice in the #MeToo era, where far too many instances of harassment and abuse get dismissed as a bad date. Mindy has been a vocal supporter of Me Too and Time’s Up, and has now given men across the world a thumb rule for dating.