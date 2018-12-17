Milind Soman On INTM, Pinkathon, And The Need For The Inclusion Of Men’s Stories In #MeToo

Milind Sonam is one of the few individuals from the modeling fraternity who have managed to stay in constant limelight since the beginning of his career in the late nineties. And he has managed to do it for all the right reasons, be it his unceasing charisma, the record-breaking Greenathon run or his patronage of Pinkathon.

Milind was recently seen on India’s Next Model Season 4, where he did not just judge the models but also mentored them. In a recent interview with Firstpost, Milind talked about the qualities he seeks in a top model, the need for the inclusion of men in #MeToo, and how Pinkathon has been empowering women.

Here are the excerpts:

On India’s Next Top Model and what he seeks in a top model

“Obviously, we look for confidence and the right attitude in models all the time. But I’m personally more invested in their versatility. The show is much more than the “battle of the beautiful.” They should be able to face challenging situations, change themselves according to the circumstances, and fit into different looks.”

On the role of a model

“A good model is someone who does what’s required. If it’s required to have a strong personality or lend their individuality to the clothes, they should be able to do that. Basically, whatever is required of them, they should be able to deliver that.”

On the need for sensitisation and awareness programmes for models in the wake of the #MeToo movement

“Well, it might be helpful because anything that creates awareness about the freedom of expression is great. But everybody knows that I guess. They just lack the ability to say no. I think we all should support them on that front.”

On the inclusion of men in #MeToo

“I think everyone should talk about their stories. It’s not about diluting anyone else’s story. Your story is equally important, whoever you are, wherever you’re from and whatever you’ve faced. And we all want to hear about it. Why should anyone be left out only because of their gender?”

On Pinkathon and the role that fitness plays in empowering women

“Well, I think sports itself is very empowering. It teaches you a great deal about yourself. It creates a lot of self-awareness and self-belief. It enables you to chase your dream and makes you understand that there’s nothing that can stop you, except yourself.”

H/T: Firstpost