Miley Cyrus Makes ‘Santa Baby’ Worth Your While With New Feminist Lyrics

Recently a debate triggered over the famous 1953 hit Christmas Song ‘Santa Baby’ when Cleveland radio station banned to play the song following complaints from users that it had not aged well for the #MeToo era. And this is not the only controversial Christmas song which has run into trouble over the years.

The lyrics in the song ‘Santa Baby’ are seen to be demeaning to women with a story of a man persuading his date to spend the night even though she is repeatedly trying to leave.

With the raging debate, it could have been the last Christmas for the song, if not for Miley Cyrus who gave the lyrics a feminist twist by skipping the objectionable part that goes, “Santa baby/slip a sable under the tree for me/Been an awful good girl/Santa Baby, and hurry down the chimney tonight/Santa baby, a ’54 convertible too convertible too, light blue,” and replaced these lines with apt “Santa, baby/ I don’t need any fancy jewelry, not me/I’ve got something else in mind Santa baby,/And I don’t need your presents tonight.”

Miley Cyrus performed her version of the song on ‘The Thursday Show’ alongside Mark Ronson and Jimmy Fallon. Let’s put our best foot forward (it is almost 2019!) and tap in a rhythm of gender equality:

In another post by Scroll, Indian activist lawyer Nandita Haksar shares a list of controversial Christmas songs that have run into trouble over the decades.

White Christmas

“A few years ago, a petition was passed around the students of a college in America asking for White Christmas to be banned from being played on the radio, describing the song as an offence to all coloured people in its insistence on “white” being associated with the good and the beautiful. The petition said the song perpetuates the idea that white is naturally good and that white supremacy is everywhere, even in your holiday songs,” she says.

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

“ I must be honest that I did feel uncomfortable when I heard what has been called the “most sexual Christmas song of all time”. The song is called I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus. The song was written by Jimmy Boyd and recorded in 1952, 10 years before I celebrated my first Christmas. Boyd’s record was condemned by the Roman Catholic Church in Boston on the grounds that it mixed kissing with Christmas.”

The first stanza goes like this:

“I saw Mommy kissing Santa Claus

Underneath the mistletoe last night.

She didn’t see me creep

Down the stairs to have a peep;

She thought that I was tucked

Up in my bedroom fast asleep.”

Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

“This song is, according to the critics, anti-feminist. Sung from a male perspective, its lyrics cast “Grandma” as a woman who in life and death impedes the celebration of her family members. She is killed in a hit-and-run for which Santa faces no consequences,” Nandita continues her list.

For instance, Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer:”

“Grandma got run over by a reindeer

Walking home from our house Christmas eve

You can say there’s no such thing as Santa

But as for me and grandpa we believe

She’d been drinking too much eggnog

And we begged her not to go

But she forgot her medication

And she staggered out the door into the snow

When we found her Christmas morning

At the scene of the attack

She had hoof-prints on her forehead

And incriminating Claus marks on her back.”

Santa Got Busted By The Border Patrol

“Finally, there is the song that may be inappropriate but may have a special appeal for the thousands of men, women, and children who will spend their Christmas at the boundary between the United States and Mexico. The song is by Kevin Fowler, Santa Got Busted By The Border Patrol.”

Here it goes:

“Santa was down in Juarez on Christmas Eve

Trying to take the toys to kids in need

Slid down the chimney, there was the strangest smell

He landed in the house of the local cartel…

And what is your favourite Christmas song?

H/T: Scroll