Migrant Women Labourers, Who Have Zero Maternity Benefits And Childcare Facilities, Need Your Help

Living near the most remote area in Jaipur, under-construction buildings aren’t an uncommon view for me, nor is the presence of women laborers with their kids, sometimes a newborn, strapped to their back, working tirelessly in the scorching sun. For me, and you, that’s just a sad picture we occasionally come across, but for these women, it is a bleak reality they have to live every day as the laws of our country forget to include them when it comes to making India ‘an empowered women’s nation.’

For starters, our Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 (MB Act) says that for a female employee to get maternity leave, childcare facility, and other benefits, she has to provide proof of continuous employment for a period of 80 days in the 12 months preceding the date of delivery. But what about the migrant women laborers who work in the unorganized sector under unstructured conditions and have multiple employers? Is it possible for them to fulfill these conditions?

The answer is no, something which the Law Commission of India understood and even included in its recommendations, to include women from unorganized sectors as beneficiaries of the MB Act, but so far there has been no change. The result of this negligence? The mortality rate of their children has gone up due to unsafe deliveries and life-threatening diseases. With hardly any childcare facilities at construction sites, the children are exposed to harmful chemicals and unsafe environment of machines and concrete, etc, as construction companies or contractors are unwilling to build temporary childcare facilities for their women workforce.

While amending the law will take time, we can all work towards making the lives of women laborers a bit easier. Indian Women Blog has initiated a petition to the Ministry of Women & Child Development, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Prime Minister’s Office, which addresses the need of installing Mobile Crèches for children at the worksites.

Our petition also aims at:

Involving builders to take up the initiative for Mobile Crèche facilities on their building sites Addressing gender inequality and discrimination in the unorganized sector Sensitizing the contractors, who would stand up to make available basic amenities like clean drinking water, separate restrooms, and bathing and washing places Reaching out to local regional NGOs to be involved at a supervisory level for Mobile Crèche facilities Making this petition into a movement for a safe work environment for women workers on construction sites.

To all our readers, we request you to be a part of IWB‘s mission, by signing the petition to ensure that women laborers, having no agency and not much legal framework to support them, get their basic human rights at last.

Sign the petition here.