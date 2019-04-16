Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella To Revamp HR Practices After Cases Of Sexual Harassment Crop Up

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is pledging to take action as women at the company share a growing number of allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at the workplace.

In a letter to the employees obtained by Quartz, Nadella on Monday said that the company in its news HR practices would create a new “Employee Advocacy Team” to address the complaints. The letter came as a response to an email thread which highlighted sexual harassment claims by the company’s women employees, that contained allegations ranging from sexist comments faced by women employees during their work trips to being told to sit on a co-worker’s lap in front of a human resource leader.

“I’m disappointed to hear about any behaviour in our workplace that falls short of the diverse and inclusive culture we are striving to create. But I’m encouraged that people feel empowered to speak up and demand change. I want all of us to learn and act on this feedback,” wrote Nadella. “HR is also creating a new Employee Advocacy Team that will focus exclusively on assisting employees going through a workplace investigation, including helping employees understand the process, guiding them through investigations and following up after investigations are finished to check in on the employees involved.”

In addition, Nadella also wrote that Microsoft will come up with new training materials around the standard of business conduct, and all employees will “participate in the conversation” this year, while managers will be required to go through new training that will become available in the company’s 2020 fiscal year, which begins in July.

