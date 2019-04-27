Michele Clapton Shares The Tailor-Made Message Behind Got Women’s Costumes 

For eight years now, HBO’s Games of Thrones has been wowing fans with its stellar cast, epic storyline and ah, the major attraction – the costumes of the characters, designed by costume designer Michele Clapton. The woman behind the unique attire of the cast, Clapton has been with the show since its inception in 2011 and is in the early stages of compiling a book about her creations.

From armor-plated ballgowns to dragon-inspired jewelry, Clapton innovation on GOT has earned her four Emmys and the appreciation of millions of fans, who are pretty hyped about what hints the costumes of characters carry this season. Like in the opening scene of Winterfell, Emilia Clarke, playing Daenerys Targaryen, is seen wearing a spectacular white coat with strips of red coming through the fabric.

“It’s similar to a piece she wore in the season seven episode Beyond the Wall,” explained Clapton. “For that coat, we created the material using strips of faux fur and leather and worked with a pattern cutter who had to lay that fabric onto a corset. It was tricky to construct because we had to make three matching versions for the shoot and Emilia had to be able to straddle a dragon while wearing it. Recently, Daenerys has started introducing the Targaryen colours [of red and black] into her wardrobe. Everything is there for a reason, and it will inform what happens next.”

Another character, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark has adopted the dark colors and thick pelts of her parents and also wears leather armor. “She’s the character I’ve most enjoyed dressing throughout the show,” said Clapton. “I like the way she expresses herself through color and embroidery. We established early on that she makes her own clothes — she tells Cersei that in the first-ever episode of the show — and she has always sent messages through what she wears. She’s learned from the people who were cruel to her and when she gets back to Winterfell in season six, she’s finally in control. I love the idea of her lacing herself into her dress, wrapping belts around her and buckling herself in. She’s protecting herself by closing herself off from the outside world.”

“People wear armor in times of danger and I wanted her costume to reflect what’s going on around her,” added the designer. “Daenerys is in Winterfell and it’s obvious that she and Sansa don’t get along particularly well, so it’s partly Sansa reacting to that. But I also wanted to show that she’s a warrior in her own right. I wanted it to evoke strength.”

Cersei Lannister’s character has also undergone a transformation this season as now, she is the queen and thus “no longer needs to use her sexuality as power.”

“She wears black because she’s mourning her children, but the fabric of that coronation costume is similar to one her father used to wear. That look was an homage to him, but also defying him because he didn’t think women should be on the throne,” Clapton said.

She added that it was designing Arya Stark’s costume that Clapton most enjoyed. Commenting on Arya’s slashed cloak with grey quilting, she said, “I love the asymmetry of it. Arya is a warrior and needs to be able to fight at any moment. When I was sketching this look, it made sense. The costume reflects her father with the cut of the padding, the skirts, and the coloring. But I also didn’t want Arya to wear the big pelts that Jon, Sansa, and Bran have. I didn’t want her to look like too much of a Stark, because she really isn’t anymore. Sansa in her costume almost represents Winterfell, but Arya looks as if she’s passing through. Whether or not that’s the case, we just don’t know yet.”

H.T: Vogue India