Mhonbeni Ezung’s Story Of Bravado Is All Set To Become A Milestone In Nagamese Filmmaking

Mhonbeni Ezung, who won the National Bravery Award for children in 2015 by saving her drowning grandmother from a turbulent river, became an instant hero in Nagaland. When Mumbai-based director Akashaditya Lama first heard of the eight-year-old Ezung’s story of bravado, he was certain that he had to turn the inspiring story into a film. Thus, Nani Teri Morni, arguably the first Nagamese film to garner national attention, was born.

Having Naga roots himself, Lama decided that he’d do the entire film in Nagamese, would shoot it in Nagaland itself, and with an entirely Naga caste. “However, despite my forefathers hailing from the region, I had no connection with it. That is when I got in touch with Rebecca Changkija Naga,” he shared in an interaction with The Indian Express. This is when Changkija, a Naga native (who at that time was working as a producer in Mumbai) came to Lama’s rescue.

“I said yes immediately because this was a huge deal for my state. While there are Nagamese movies, they cater only to a local audience — on DVDs and maybe Youtube. This was the first time someone from Bollywood was showing interest back home,” says Changkija. She joined as a line-producer for the film.

When Lama reached out to Ezung and her grandmother for drawing inspiration for the film he immediately sensed the intense love for fairytales that the duo shared. “In fact, just the night before Ezung had saved her grandma, the latter had narrated a Lotha folktale to her — where the character saved an entire village from a man-eating tiger. I soon realised the importance of folktales in Naga culture — and that is one of the chief takeaways from my film: how these stories have moral lessons for kids,” says Lama.

By 2016, Lama and Changkija were taking auditions for their film and found 4-year-old Zinen Nillo Kath who was eventually selected for the lead role. “It was the first time she was in front of the camera but she somehow managed to pull it off,” says Povi Tovi, Kath’s mother.

While the film has been based on one incident, it still manages to touch upon the Naga folklore and draws heavily from it. The film also looks into the history of Naga tribe and as Lama says “since it’s a children’s film, has a sprinkle of magic too.”

Nani Teri Morni is all set for its world premiere at the IFFI’s Indian Panorama, Goa 2018, later this month.

