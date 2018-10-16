MeToo Now Brings Light To The Dark Alleys Of Carnatic Music And Bharatanatyam

As #MeToo goes about purging the country, the world of Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam is the latest territory that it has been treading.

As the movement makes its ripples in the area, as much as 12 male dancers and musicians have been called out for sexual harassment. Male artists are being accused of inappropriate messages, groping, forcibly kissing, molesting, and even demanding sex by dancers, musicians and students through anonymous accounts on social media.

Just one of the accused musicians has spoken so far and denied the allegations. The rest have stayed absolutely mum.

To further catalyze the movement in the field, more than 200 Carnatic musicians on Saturday signed a statement where they condemned sexual harassment and encouraged more women to come forward with their #MeToo stories.

Rithvik Raja Lovely to have many musicians and students from here in Chennai and also North America come together to show support and solidarity towards all that is happening. Happy to share this collective…

Ek Potlee Ret Ki, a cultural organisation, has organised a “public hearing and consultation” to take the #MeToo movement forward in Chennai. The event would be taking place on October 21.

One of the women who has come up with her #MeToo story called the world of classical music and dance in India “hypocritical” in an interaction with Scroll. On condition of anonymity, she further added, “For instance, there is a lot of sleaze in the film industry but I think women still have slightly more agency there. Here, all these men hide behind their pattu veshtis [silk dhotis] and vibhooti pattai [holy ash].”

Dwelling further into the details of misogyny and predatory behavior that runs in the fraternity, she said, “Whenever musicians or dancers come together, they always stand around and crack adult jokes. Especially musicians. Some of them constantly talk about women’s bodies. It is really cheap. I have friends who tell me that when they go abroad to perform with some of these musicians and end up staying at the same venue, they have seen these men watch pornography on their televisions or computers in front of them.”

She shared how she knows of stories where the teachers were accused of inappropriately touching their young female students on the pretext of instructing them. “I know an artist who has this very nasty habit of grazing his paunch over your chest as he talks to you. He can do that because he’s really short. It is really creepy,” she shared.

Well-known Carnatic music vocalist and columnist TM Krishna also reiterated the same thoughts and shared how instances of harassment in India’s classical arts circles is like an open secret.

He said, “Whispers and accounts [of such incidents] have been doing the rounds for a very long time. The truth is that all of us, including myself, have kept quiet and allowed for the ‘normalisation’ of such behaviour. We even went a step further and blamed the women for whatever may have happened. I am ashamed that I did not stand up for the women who I knew were abused. We have to stop elevating musicians and gurus to the status of demi-gods.”

Singer Bombay Jayashri also agreed that allegations of sexual misconduct have also done rounds in the Carnatic community. “The Carnatic music industry has plenty of unsavoury behaviour and as artists, we are all vulnerable to this just as any woman would be in a public or private place. I wish we had all spoken up before. I wish we had clarity and courage and we could look beyond just ourselves. I wish we had. But now is the time,” she said.

Singer Sudha Ragunathan talked about the strong vein of patriarchy that runs through the worlds of both Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam.

Another woman survivor who didn’t want to be named shared how the community has always been dominated by upper caste and patriarchy. She explained, “It is about power and its misuse. Especially in the field of classical music and dance, a lot of predators hide behind their caste, their bhakti, and religion.”

“The power hierarchies that have called the shots for all these centuries – I think now is the time to stop believing in all these things. People in power and position of privilege have to understand the immense accountability and responsibility that comes with that power,” said vocalist Sikkil Gurucharan as he added that its time all of this is put to an end.

