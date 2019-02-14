MeToo Movement Won’t Produce Change Unless It Affects Us Economically: U.K. Activist Ash Sarkar

A British journalist and a left-wing political activist, 26-year-old Ash Sarkar is a senior editor at Novara Media, an organisation that focuses on issues related to race, gender, class, and power. She grew up in north London where she studied English Literature at University College London and is known for expressing anti-imperialist, feminist, and anti-fascist views in her writings.

Activism runs in her blood, as her great-great-aunt Pritilata Waddedar fought the British in 1930s Bengal, losing her life at a young age of 21 by ingesting poison when she was captured after participating in a raid in Chittagong. And her mother was also a social worker who was a part of the anti-racist protest in the 1970s. Talking about being inspired by her legacy, Sarkar said, “I think that [Pritilata] was certainly an influence in how much my grandmother, my mother, and my aunt would just sit around talking about politics and what was going on. It felt very natural and very organic.”

In a recent chat with Elle India, Sarkar shared her views about the ongoing #MeToo movement in India and suggested how change can really be brought about. “The thing with India’s #MeToo movement is that it’s very effectively taken on men who’ve got a great deal of political and cultural power. But it won’t be enough to produce change at a national level unless things that affect us socially, like #MeToo, also impact us economically. Activists are doing phenomenal work on sexual violence in India. I’m reading about it from all the way over here— that’s how big it is—but it’s time to start running for politics,” she said.

H/T: Elle India