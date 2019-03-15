‘Mere Pyare Prime Minister’ Had Noble Intentions But Needed A Better Script

Mere Pyare Prime Minister is not tackling any new subjects, but they’re of such paramount importance that a hard-hitting, engaging, life-changing film on them is the need of the hour. Sadly, Mere Pyare Prime Minister is not that film.

Its central premise is that Kannu (Om Kanojiya) writes to the prime minister because he needs a toilet built in his home. His mother Sargam (Anjali Patil) is raped while she’s out in the dark to relieve herself since her slum has no toilets and her son takes it upon himself to fix this. This is a noble premise, but Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra takes too long to get there. To make it a palatable commercial film, there are songs and other randomness preceding this, which would have been okay if we hadn’t already known the turn this film would take from the trailer. However, props to DoP Pawel Dyllus for somehow making the multiple scenes showing people defecating watchable and not downright off-putting.

As is usually the case when Bollywood makes a film with a social message, too many issues are touched upon and discarded, including but not limited to kids being used to sell drugs, hanging out in dangerous places, and domestic abuse shown strangely as some kind of weird affection. Often the love story is the most out of character part of such films, but surprisingly not in this one. Sargam’s blooming love story with Pappu (Niteesh Wadhwa), a magazine seller, is poignant and endearing. When he finds out she’s been raped, he doesn’t take over and aggressively pledge to avenge her despite being in a Bollywood film, he supports her and takes her to get checked for STDs in one of the most remarkable scenes in the film.

In fact, the treatment of Sargam’s character after the rape is done with a lot of sensitivity. She’s a single mother, so she doesn’t really have time to process her grief before she has to make dinner for Kannu. But even after that, she picks up the pieces and goes back to her life as organically as possible. Bollywood can take a lesson or two from this film in its portrayal of sexual assault and its survivors.

Anjali is very good as Sargam, and her scenes with Om will move you for sure. Her neighbour and friend Rabiya (Rasika Agashe) deserved many more scenes, but the adults have already taken up too much of the good stuff in a film that is supposed to be shouldered by the kids. Kannu is adorable and spunky, but that’s about it. His friends Nirala (Prasad Sawant ), Ringtone (Adarsh Bharti), and Mangla (Syna Anand) make him a lot more interesting and are his ride or die but they need to be better written. The part where they go to hand deliver a letter to the PM takes you out of the stifling Mumbai lanes to contrast their lives with the wide open Central Delhi roads, but this is the weakest link in the film. We all know how this will end, but the reality is not this simplistic.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister deals with a very real problem. A large chunk of our population does not have access to toilets despite Akshay Kumar’s existence and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. If we simply write to the prime minister, I doubt something will actually happen, but this is a good story to tell regardless. But intention does not make a film, and the storytelling here is just not that strong.