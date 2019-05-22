MenToo Can Endanger Status Of Women And Child Victims Of Sexual Crimes: Tanushree Dutta

Last year, actor Tanushree Dutta became the torchbearer of the #MeToo movement with her claims of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar. With the advent of the recent #MenToo movement, she has spoken out against it as the movement may end up making women afraid of ever raising their voice against the wrongs done to them.

“I would like to caution the Indian Public and media against rendering their ungirdled support to the #mentoo movement that seeks to protect the claims that innocent men are being framed by so-called evil women with a vendetta. Some people with clearly vested interests are trying to start in India a revolution that can further endanger the status of the women and child victims of harassment and sexual crimes,” she said.

“Under such circumstances empowering the already skewed patriarchy and corrupt male-dominated society could spell trouble and disaster in the future for whistleblowers, journalists, social workers, and female complainants,” she added. “What I’m trying to say that if this movement persists then any woman who raises her voice or files complaint against bullying, intimidation, harassment, rape or gangrape and does not have enough proof as 99 percent of these crimes happen in private or witnesses back out due to lengthy and exhausting trials or intimidation, these victims could potentially become targets of these men’s organizations and groups.”

Asking for laws to be reviewed and formatted “so correct and proper justice is done,” she said, “#Metoo was a movement aimed at social cleansing by public disclosure in cases where legal justice is exhausting, difficult or impossible but #Mentoo can put doubt on any woman putting forth a complaint!”

