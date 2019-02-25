Menstrual Hygiene Is A Hidden Area, Nobody Is Bothered About It: Arunachalam Muruganantham

On Monday, India-based documentary ‘Period. End of Sentence’ won an Academy Award for the Best Documentary Short. The film presents the struggles that women in Hapur, a small village in Uttar Pradesh, faced because of the stigma over menstruation and how the revolution was brought by Arunachalam Muruganantham who brought a low-cost pad-making machine to their village.

After he got the news of the documentary winning the award, Muruganantham said that he sees it as a cue for him and his team to work more. It was after he found that only five percent of the women in villages use pads, he started his mission to provide low-cost sanitary napkins to women in villages in 2002.

“When I told this to the Union and State governments, nobody believed me. They laughed at me. Everybody thought that every woman used sanitary towels but I had worked in hundreds of villages and I understood that not even five percent of women are using sanitary towels,” he said.

“Recently, we measured the penetration of sanitary pad usage in villages and it stood at 35 percent. In 18 years, it has grown multifold, from five percent into 35 percent,” he added.

There have been many films and documentaries covering Muruganantham’s life journey but he wanted to bring into focus the status of women in one of the villages.

“When the director came to me and said that the team wanted to make a documentary on me, I said that there are hundreds of documentaries on me, but suggested why not make it about our unit. We have a unit in Uttar Pradesh, in a village called Hapur. It is a very backward village, where when a girl child is born, she is killed. That is where we had set up a machine. So we documented the problems faced by the women there in relation to menstrual hygiene, problems with the men, their brothers, and uncles from day one of the machine’s installation,” he explained.

“A domain which is not given importance by the world will be noticed by the world when it wins the Nobel Prize. The same is happening here now. Menstrual hygiene is a hidden area, nobody is bothered about it. Now since we have got the Oscar award, the whole world is looking into the matter, and the awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene will increase,” he added.

